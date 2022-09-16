International Week of Prayer and Fasting to highlight the need for restoring the family

The event will begin October 1 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. and conclude October 9 with the National Rosary Rally in front of the nation’s capitol.

(LifeSiteNews) — The 30th annual International Week of Prayer and Fasting Conference (IWOPF) is scheduled to take place the first week of October in Washington, D.C. with the theme of the “worldwide crisis, restoring family.”

“With the nation in a spiritual crisis following a worldwide pandemic, international conflicts, food shortages and upheaval around the world, there has never been a more important time for God’s people to pray,” said Ted and Maureen Flynn, founders of IWOPF, in a press release. “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of this important event, we know the power of prayer and fasting to impact the world around us.”

The event will begin October 1 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in D.C. and conclude October 9 with the National Rosary Rally in front of the nation’s capital building. During the week, a virtual conference will take place featuring both religious and lay speakers.

“Both events cap a 54-day Rosary Novena prayed by Catholics around the country, which begins each year on August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and ends on October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary,” the press release states. “An international coalition of Catholic organizations, including The Legion of Mary, Divine Mercy for America, The Marians of the Immaculate Conception, Priests for Life, and many others have united to mobilize churches, communities, schools, prayer groups, and clergy to pray and fast during this nine-day period.”

Saturday October 1 will be an in-person event. Speakers include Bishop Joseph Coffey, Dave and Joan Maroney, Ted Flynn, Father Francis J. Peffley, and Dr. Segunda Acosta. The online talks will feature Fr. Frank Pavone, Maureen Flynn, Susan Brinkmann, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, Dr. Antone Raymundo, Fr. Robert Altier, Adam Blai, Patricia Fason, Fr. Ron Stone, Fr. Dan Papineau, Fr. Jose Maniyangat, Fr. Neil Buchlein, Fr. James Blount, SOLT, Fr. David Gunter, MIC, and Monsignor Stephen Rosetti, according to the release.

The IWOPF was founded to create a “global network of prayer and fasting” for “the conversion of all people and nations,” “to build a culture of life,” “to defend the sanctity of marriage and family life,” for peace and to implore God’s mercy,” and “for all priests, vocations, and holiness of the members of the Church.”

“The IWOPF brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and races,” the website states. “From October 1-October 9, 2022, we gather to pray for a ‘culture of life,’ and for a newfound appreciation for basic human rights, particularly in the United States of America.

“By invoking the help of our Blessed Mother, the Virgin Mary, and by praying the Rosary, we play a crucial role in the conversion of nations and changing the course of world events.”

The effort has received three Apostolic blessings, the first two from Pope St. John Paul II in 1997 and 2001. Pope Francis gave yet another blessing to all IWOPF participants in 2014.

More information and the link to register can be found at the IWOPF website.

