Internship: Catholic men will learn ancient construction techniques, build shrine

GALLUP, New Mexico, February 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop James S. Wall of the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, is inviting Catholic men to the Catholic Pueblo Revival summer internship program, building a shrine in honor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the first Native American saint.

Catholic men who are at least 18 years old have the opportunity to live and work at the Sacred Heart Retreat Center in Gallup on a fully paid traditional building internship program. While there, they will learn ancient construction techniques, including installing natural lime mortar and stucco, and put their newfound skills to use by reviving traditional Catholic art and architecture.

Meals and living quarters will be provided, as well as the chance to visit the ancient churches and archaeology of the southwest, to steep oneself in the 500-year history of Catholicism in the region.

In addition to the shrine to St. Kateri, interns will also be building a rosary walk in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, honing their landscaping and masonry skills while offering their work for the good of the Church and revering the Blessed Mother.

The program will run from May to August 2021 and will be a physically demanding regimen.

Interested applicants can contact Jeremy Boucher for more information: [email protected]