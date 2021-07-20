Inventor of mRNA vaccine concerned by stats suggesting COVID surge in most-vaccinated countries

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The inventor of the mRNA technology behind at least two of the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines has expressed grave concern regarding a trend where the most “vaccinated” countries in the world are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases, while the least vaccinated nations are not.

Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., an internationally recognized scientist in the areas of virology, immunology and molecular biology, tweeted “This is worrying me quite a bit” while attaching a viral Twitter thread by Corona Realism utilizing the “thread reader” app.

The Corona Realism presentation, originally in German, summarizes these “really odd” numbers stating, “[i]n Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated. At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. At some point, denying this problem will get painful.”

The graphs presented reveal how the highly-vaccinated countries of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Malta, have all experienced spikes in cases, while fifteen other low-vaccination nations, have not experienced such spikes.

Something really odd is going on:



In Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated.



At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem.



At some point, denying this problem will get painful. pic.twitter.com/240KUKTJwe — Corona Realism �� (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

Then after presenting the following graph of “the 15 most vaccinated countries worldwide,” the tweet thread went on the show the number of COVID cases in each country from the highest to the fifteenth highest, revealing significant spikes in COVID-19 cases in most of the highly “vaccinated” populations.

At the top of the list is the United Arab Emirates ranked at 160 doses per 100 people (from here forward, simply referred to as “doses”) which the report states is experiencing the second largest wave of cases since the pandemic began.

Malta, with 158.58 doses, has experienced an explosive increase in cases in the past month.

Seychelles, once the most vaccinated country in the world, and at the time of this report ranking third with 141 doses, had one of the highest rates of infection in the world, including about 150 times of those in Germany.

While Iceland did not receive much of a related spike as of yet, Bahrain, with its 128 doses, experienced a significant wave in June, despite a very high vaccination rate.

Israel, with its 126 doses, experienced a large wave after their early rollout began. They are presently facing a fairly rapid increase again with numbers still 6 times higher than Germany which was at 97 doses per 100 people on July 10.

Chile, with its almost 124 doses, endured its two highest peaks when the vaccination was very well advanced, in April and early June. Their case numbers were 20 times higher than Germany on July 10.

Keeping itself free from oppressive lockdowns for quite some time, Uruguay experienced little problems with COVID-19, until they began their vaccination campaign. They subsequently experienced very high peaks in mid-April and early June. On July 10 they still had about thirty times more cases than Germany.

Mongolia, with its 118 doses, also had no problem with COVID-19 until they began vaccination, and they are still experiencing significant spikes which peaked on June 26. As of July 10, they had about 85 times more cases per capita than Germany.

The United Kingdom with almost 118 doses is experiencing a new peak following high rates of gene-therapy injections, while reports indicate that 47% of all new cases are in the vaccinated.

Qatar also experienced reports of a new peak of COVID cases in mid-April, well into its vaccination campaign, and as of July 10, they had almost 6 times as many cases as Germany.

While Singapore has extremely low levels of cases, Denmark, with its 100 doses, has had a recent surge following broad uptake of experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections, as has the Netherlands.

Finally, and most dramatically, we have the case of Bhutan which went from zero injections to over 60% in just a few days in late March.

Following these shots, the small landlocked nation in the Eastern Himalayas experienced higher peeks than they had during the pandemic months earlier.

Last month a trend was noted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as deaths from COVID-19 in the “fully vaccinated,” increased from 160 on April 30 to 535 as of June 1.

Despite many of these “breakthrough cases” happening regularly, the CDC announced it would only be counting such COVID-19 cases after vaccination that resulted in patients being hospitalized or dying, from May 1 onward, which means it has declined to acknowledge or study 90% of vaccine failure cases.

Data released earlier this month from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) VAERS system released reported 411,931 total adverse events in the United States following injections of experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines, including 6,985 deaths and 34,065 serious injuries, between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 25, 2021. Such figures are based on voluntary reports to Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), and the Harvard Pilgrim study found that under 1% of adverse effects from vaccines are reported to VAERS.

Given the trends, the Corona Realism thread, concludes by stating that it is likely reasonable to conclude that such results are not a coincidence.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

RELATED

COVID hospitalizations, deaths for the vaccinated more than triple in one month, CDC reports

Inventor of mRNA vaccine: Jabs not justified for young, data for informed consent lacking

Inventor of mRNA vaccines ‘concerned’ by reports of excessive uterine bleeding as vaccine side effect

EXCLUSIVE - Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’

Frontline Doctors: Experimental vaccines are ‘not safer’ than COVID-19