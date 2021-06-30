Inventor of mRNA vaccine: Jabs not justified for young, data for informed consent lacking

June 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As many colleges throughout the nation mandate students be injected with experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines, with corresponding protests and lawsuits being initiated, the inventor of the mRNA technology behind at least two of the vaccines said a risk-benefit analysis doesn’t justify the jabs for young adults, and certainly not for those under 18 years of age.

Dr. Robert Malone, who was a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week, recently had his voice suppressed on YouTube discussing these topics, though, as Carlson asserted, he “may be the single most qualified person on planet earth to discuss this subject,” and thus, “we think he has a right to speak.”

The physician’s primary concern is that there is still insufficient data for anyone, including the young, to be able to exercise sufficient informed consent regarding the reception of these experimental biological agents.

“[O]ne of my concerns is that the government is not being transparent with us about what [the] risks are,” he said. “I know that there are risks. But we don’t have access to the data and the data haven’t been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks. And therefore, for folks like your audience, you, and me, we don’t really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision."

“[Therefore], I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” Malone said, affirming the fact that the vaccines are not FDA-approved, but only authorized for emergency use. “This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics."

When asked by the Fox News host if the benefits of the injections outweigh the risks, Malone said that in the case of younger Americans, “I have a bias that the benefits probably don’t outweigh the risks in that cohort. But, unfortunately, the risk-benefit analysis is not being done.”

“That is one of my other objections, that we toss around these words ‘risk-benefit analysis’ casually as if it is very deep science. It’s not. Normally at this stage, the CDC ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] would have performed those risk-benefit analyses, and they would be data-based and science-based. They are not right now. It’s kind of a little ‘seat-of-the-pants.’ And, that I really object to,” said Malone.

“I can say that the risk-benefit ratio for those 18 and below doesn’t justify vaccines, and there’s a pretty good chance that it doesn’t justify vaccination in these very young adults."

While many young people are essentially required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall in order to attend school, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) best estimate is that those under 20 years of age have a 99.997 percent survival rate if infected with COVID-19.

Further, CDC data released last Friday reveals reports of 387,087 total adverse events in the United States following injections of experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines, including 6,113 deaths and 31,240 serious injuries, between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 18, 2021.

While causation is not explicitly confirmed through the VAERS reporting system, neither can it be presumed that all side effects are reported. Indeed, one study in 2010 found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries” are reported to VAERS, suggesting the actual numbers of deaths and injuries are significantly higher.

Those interested in hearing more from Dr. Malone may access a recent interview he granted to Del Bigtree on his Highwire program titled “mRNA Vaccine Inventor Calls for Stop of COVID VAX.”

