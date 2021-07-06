Inventor of mRNA vaccines ‘concerned’ by reports of excessive uterine bleeding as vaccine side effect

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The inventor of the mRNA technology behind at least two of the COVID vaccines has said that he is concerned by the number of women he is hearing from who are reporting excessive uterine bleeding as a vaccine side effect.

In a tweet on July 4, 2021, Dr. Robert Malone said that “heavy flow” uterine bleeding being can actually be the result of an “occult spontaneous abortion,” i.e. a miscarriage which occurs in the early stages of pregnancy, with the woman unaware that she is pregnant.

I am hearing again and again about dysmennorhea and "heavy flow" as a vaccine side effect. The thing is, "heavy flow" can actually be occult spontaneous abortion. This adverse event seems to be totally overlooked by CDC and FDA. I am concerned. This relates to reproduction. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 4, 2021

In another tweet on the same day, Malone again said that he is regularly being contacted hearing from women who have received a COVID vaccine and are now experiencing excessive uterine bleeding.

So, here's the thing. I have been married for over 40y. In my experience, women understand their bodies and cycle. And when I keep getting emails, calls, and reports from women RE dymesnnorhea, menometrorhagia etc., I am inclined to take that seriously. Not to gaslight them. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 4, 2021

Dr. Malone is an internationally recognized scientist in the areas of virology, immunology and molecular biology. He has twenty years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, academia and government and non-government organizations. He has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications and has recently gained further notoriety as he has begun to publicly question the narrative around distribution of the Covid mRNA vaccine to children.

Malone is not the only one concerned about the rising tide of women reporting menstrual concerns. Both Dr. Katherine Lee, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the division of Public Health Services with the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and fellow colleague Dr. Kathryn Clancy, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, received a COVID jab and experienced abnormal menstrual bleeding.

I'm on day 3 of my period and am still swapping out extra long overnight pads a few times a day. Typical for me at this time is maybe one or two regular pads (though extra absorbent, Always Infinity ones) for the whole day. — Dr. Kate Clancy ��️‍�� (@KateClancy) February 24, 2021

Together they have begun further research into the menstrual side-effects of this vaccine. As of April 25, 2021, according to the DailyMail, 25,000 women had responded to their on-line survey and reported stories of disrupted and abnormal menstrual experiences after taking a COVID vaccine.

In the U.K., the Yellow Card reporting program has logged 2,233 reports of “reproductive and breast disorders” after women have received either the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. The system reported, as of April 5, 1,465 reactions involving the female reproductive system, 19 “spontaneous abortions,” 5 premature labors, and 2 stillbirths.

The reports included:

255 cases of abnormal uterine bleeding

242 reports of unusual breast pain and swelling

182 women who experienced absent or delayed menstruation

175 cases of heavy menstrual bleeding

165 cases of vaginal hemorrhaging

55 reports of genital swelling, lesions, rashes or ulcerations

19 cases of postmenopausal hemorrhaging

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that “Limited data are available about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines for [women] that are pregnant.” However, despite this being the case, the CDC recommends that “If you are pregnant, you can receive a Covid-19 vaccine.” They state that, “Pregnant and recently pregnant [women] are more likely to get severely ill with Covid-19 compared with non-pregnant [women].”

According to the Pfizer website, the “Available data on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. If you are pregnant, discuss your options with your healthcare provider.”

