Investigation dropped against former teacher who called out critical race theory in classrooms

(LifeSiteNews) – A former Ontario high school teacher who was targeted for speaking out against critical race theory said the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) halted its investigation into her past social media postings that were critical of identity politics.

“A bit of good news to share,” Chanel Pfahl posted February 7 on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Ontario College of Teachers has come to a decision for both ‘investigations’ regarding tweets of mine that some activists complained about. I’ll receive an ‘oral caution’ for both on Feb 27th.”

Last year, the OCT launched a separate investigation after she spoke out against critical race theory being taught in the classrooms.

“What I should be getting is an apology, but I’m happy that the investigations will finally be over with that my teaching license shall remain intact,” she wrote.

“Thanks to @TDF_Can for representing me throughout this ordeal,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate X posting on February 15, Pfahl wrote, “It appears so long as you’re willing to risk getting suspended by your school board, and to have your teaching license at stake for an uncomfortable duration, Ontario teachers are indeed allowed to say ‘kids aren’t in school to be indoctrinated with CRT.’ Imagine that!”

The complaint against Pfahl came from her posting social media about an email that was sent to her by an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board employee documenting how student meetings were being held according to the “identity” of kids.

For example, on Mondays, meetings were for Muslim students, with Tuesdays for black kids, and Tuesdays to Thursdays for those from so-called sexual minorities.

The complaint against her falsely claimed that the now-deleted social media postings contained sensitive information.

In recent years, the rise of what is dubbed “cancel culture,” the pushing of identity politics or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Canada and elsewhere has increased and has notably been pushed by left-leaning politicians, who hold many positions of power as school trustees, MPs, or MLAs.

There has also been a push for Critical Race Theory (CRT) to be taught in Canadian schools, similar to some parts of the United States.

Psychologist Jordan Peterson, who is a best-selling Canadian author, warned professionals last year about the rise of cancel culture.

“Wake up, citizens: professionals are now required to hold their tongue if they believe anything politically verboten. For all you leaning to the left — sometimes validly: these precedents will eventually be weaponized by those who stand opposed to you,” he tweeted.

Canadians have pushed back, however, notably in the Million Person March, a nationwide event last year people of all races and religions came together to protest LGBT indoctrination in schools.

