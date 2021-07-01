Iowa can block Planned Parenthood from sex ed programs, court rules

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state can ban abortion providers like Planned Parenthood from taxpayer-funded sexual education programs.

In a 6-1 decision, the high court ruled in favor of legislation passed by Iowa lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) in 2019. The law, House File 766, includes sections that block abortion providers from receiving federal grant money through two sexual education and teen pregnancy prevention programs.

The ruling reverses a decision by a lower court in 2020 that placed a permanent injunction on enforcement of the ban after a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood. According to local news, Planned Parenthood, which commits around 95% of abortions in Iowa, received nearly $200,000 last year through the two state-run programs, Community Adolescent Pregnancy Program (CAPP) and Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP).

The court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Dana Oxley, noted “three different purposes” for Iowa’s exclusion of Planned Parenthood in CAPP and PREP, affirming all of the purposes as “legitimate.”

“The State presented three different purposes for the law: to express its preference for childbirth over abortion, to ensure that its state-sponsored sexual education message is not delivered by entities that derive significant revenue from abortion-related activities, and to avoid indirectly subsidizing abortion providers,” Oxley wrote, concluding that “all three purposes advanced by the State are legitimate purposes under rational basis review.”

“The government has considerable leeway in selecting who will deliver a government message,” including in programs related to sexuality and teen pregnancy, Oxley’s opinion said. While Iowa sex ed programs prohibit discussion of abortion, “the goals of promoting abstinence and reducing teenage pregnancy could arguably still be undermined when taught by the entity that performs nearly all abortions in Iowa,” the opinion continued.

“The state could also be concerned that using abortion providers to deliver sex education programs to teenage students would create relationships between the abortion provider and the students the state does not wish to foster in light of its policy preference for childbirth over abortion,” Oxley wrote.

The ruling added that “the legislature may make the policy decision to favor childbirth over abortion, which means it can also choose to fund childbirth but withhold funding for abortion.” “Because an abortion provider lacks a freestanding constitutional right to provide abortions, any conditions premised on providing abortions cannot be considered unconstitutional.”

Planned Parenthood said that it has received funding through CARP and PREP since 2005 and has reached tens of thousands of Iowans at more than thirty schools and over a dozen community-based groups, the Associated Press reported.

Planned Parenthood is known for encouraging extremely high-risk, dangerous sexual behavior to minors, illegally assisting child rapists, and pushing transgender ideology to children as young as four years old. In 2019, a former Planned Parenthood “sex education” teacher, Monica Cline, described how Planned Parenthood uses school programs to groom girls to have abortions.

“The sex education grooms them for promiscuity. Grooms them for STD treatment, and grooms them for abortion,” she told the Daily Caller.

Cline was happy with the Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling yesterday, saying that families “should be celebrating.” “Parents and their kids should be celebrating in Iowa today,” she said. “Planned Parenthood’s entire business model relies on separating kids from their parents, who are referred to as barriers to service. If Planned Parenthood is allowed in our schools, it means they are talking to your kids about sex, contraception, STDs, and their version of healthy relationships.”

Planned Parenthood, the country’s top abortion provider and a leading transgender hormone drug provider, claims to be America’s “largest provider of sex education,” and reported reaching 1.1 million people through sex ed programs in its 2020 annual report.

Last month, flyers designed by Planned Parenthood and sent home with eighth-graders in Tacoma, Washington, instructed students that they could get an abortion “at any age” without telling their parents and could legally have sexual relations with other children. Washington voters in November had approved a bill backed by Planned Parenthood mandating so-called “sexual education” content in all public K-12 classrooms. Other states, like Illinois, have similar policies.