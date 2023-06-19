Iowa Supreme Court leaves heartbeat abortion ban blocked, state Republicans vow action

'There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight,' Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 Friday on whether to allow Iowa’s duly-enacted heartbeat abortion ban to take effect, resulting in the ban remaining blocked despite the U.S. Supreme Court now allowing states to set their own abortion laws.

KCRG reports that the ruling, concerning a 2018 law that bans abortions starting around six weeks except in cases of rape, incest, or to save a mother’s life (while allowing abortion prior to six weeks), was tied due to the recusal of Justice Dana Oxley, whose former law firm had represented one of the abortion facilities in the case.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds had asked the state’s highest court to lift a previous injunction on the law that was predicated on the longstanding Roe v. Wade precedent, which the nation’s highest court finally overturned last year.

Three justices agreed, with Justice Christopher McDonald citing the “well settled” concept that “[w]hen a case adjudging a statute unconstitutional is overruled, the statute becomes operative without reenactment”; another three did not, with Justice Thomas Waterman claiming that it would “bypass the legislature” to let an act of the legislature take effect. Without a seventh judge to break the tie, the status quo remains in place.

“To say that today’s lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement,” Reynolds responded. “But the fight is not over. There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.”

“I’m extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court’s opinion today,” added Republican state House Speaker Pat Grassley. “We feel strongly that the Heartbeat Bill is a good piece of legislation that would save the innocent lives of unborn children. Going forward we will work together to pass legislation that will protect life, support new mothers, and promote strong families in Iowa.”

— Article continues below Petition — PRO-LIFE BOYCOTT: Demand CVS and Walgreens STOP Selling Abortion Pills! Show Petition Text 15020 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.



The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties. But we can't rest on our laurels with this boycott: Walgreens and CVS will only listen to us when their profits are threatened — we need a HUGE boycott so that blood money they get from selling abortion pills is dwarfed by the profits they lose when pro-life America shops elsewhere.



Even Politico admitted in its reporting that "pressure" from pro-life voters like you helped change Walgreens' plans, so now we're asking you to take the next step: simply share this petition with your friends and ask them to join the boycott. Thank you! --------------------------------------------- Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW. Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS. Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy? Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities! SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable! We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late. These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods! SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores! SIGN NOW and send a clear message! MORE INFORMATION: CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The outcome, which effectively acts as if Roe is still in effect for the Hawkeye State, is particularly curious given the Iowa Supreme Court’s affirmation last year that the Iowa Constitution does not contain a state “right” to abortion.

Fourteen states currently ban all or most abortions, in response to which abortion allies are aggressively pursuing a variety of strategies to preserve abortion “access,” such as easing distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, attempting to enshrine “rights” to the practice in state constitutions, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, and making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to codify a “right” to abortion in federal law, which would not only restore but expand the Roe status quo by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws.

Share











