Iowa woman charged with trying to kill unborn baby by putting opioids in relative’s food

Amber Snow has been charged with child endangerment and other crimes after allegedly lacing a lasagna pan with oxycodone in an attempt to cause another woman to have a miscarriage.

DECORAH, Iowa (LifeSiteNews) – Thirty-six-year-old Iowa resident Amber Snow has been charged by local authorities with allegedly attempting to feed drugs to a pregnant woman in her family without the woman’s knowledge in a failed attempt to force a miscarriage.

Local ABC affiliate KGAN reports that, while the investigation is still ongoing, Snow has so far been charged with conspiracy to intentionally terminate a pregnancy, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and child endangerment stemming from her allegedly lacing a lasagna pan with oxycodone, an opioid, with the intention of causing the unidentified victim to lose her baby.

“[W]omen who use opioids while trying to conceive have a 29 percent lower chance of becoming pregnant,” the National Institutes of Health reported in 2021. “Those who used opioids early in the pregnancy were more than twice as likely to have a miscarriage than those who did not use opioids.”

The exact details of Snow’s relationship to the victim is unknown, as is her motive. But she reportedly “shares a child with members of the alleged victim’s family,” and the “child was aware that the lasagna was made to cause harm and had objected to it.”

The victim did not suspect the threat, but police say she and her baby are unharmed.

Police added that Snow had at least one unidentified “co-conspirator,” who has not yet been charged, but say additional arrests are and charges may still be announced.

Despite the abortion lobby’s framing of abortion as a matter of “choice,” it has long turned a blind eye to forced or coerced abortions, though, unlike the Iowa case, they are typically committed by male partners.

Live Action’s “Aiding Abusers” series draws on news reports, eyewitness testimony, and undercover video to expose Planned Parenthood employees’ willingness to offer abortions to girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement. This enables the men who brought the girls in for appointments to continue abusing them.

In 2023, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that interviewed 1,000 American women and found that 61 percent of women who undergo abortions do so due to pressure from “male partners, family members, other persons, financial concerns, and other circumstances.”

“Forcing a woman to have an abortion, including a minor, is illegal in all 50 states of the United States of America,” according to the Justice Foundation’s Center Against Forced Abortions, which offers a variety of information resources to help those who are being pressured into killing their babies.

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