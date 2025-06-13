Iran hits back after Israel strikes nuclear sites, assassinates top commanders

Israel has launched an air strike on Iran, hitting dozens of sites, including key nuclear assets and homes of scientists, prompting fears of regional escalation.

UPDATE, 3pm eastern: Media reports indicate that retaliatory Iranian missiles have struck targets in Israel.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israel has launched a sweeping military operation inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and high-ranking officials in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a fight for “Israel’s very survival.”

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi called the strike, “a declaration of war.”

Dubbed “Rising Lion,” the offensive involved over 200 Israeli aircraft striking “dozens” of locations, including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, long-range missile bases, and residences of senior Iranian scientists.

Among the dead are reportedly six nuclear scientists and General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Netanyahu claimed the strikes “struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponization programme,” warning that Tehran had moved beyond just enrichment.

“This will take many days,” he told Israelis in a televised address, urging citizens to prepare for prolonged sheltering.

Iran responded with over 100 drones, most of which were reportedly intercepted. Israel also activated Mossad-linked assets already inside Iran, using explosive drones to neutralize air defenses near Tehran.

Iranian authorities confirmed significant damage at the Natanz nuclear enrichment site, but said no radioactive contamination occurred. The International Atomic Energy Agency verified the damage and warned that “nuclear facilities must never be attacked.”

The attacks appeared to catch major world powers off guard. President Donald Trump said he was not surprised, and while he reiterated his preference for diplomacy, he also declared that “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb” and that the U.S. would defend Israel if Iran retaliated.

Trump denied U.S. involvement, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump stated:

However, Iran’s foreign ministry accused the United States of complicity and said it would be held responsible for Israel’s actions.

France, Turkey, and NATO called for de-escalation, while Iranian leaders vowed severe retaliation. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that “with this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared bitter and painful fate itself – and it will undoubtedly receive it.”

Meanwhile, inside Iran, fear and confusion spread. Residents near Natanz reported blasts as some prepared to flee. “I am against any war,” a man in Shiraz told Reuters. Others vowed to stay and fight.

As of Friday morning, Iranian and Israeli sources confirmed additional strikes near Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province.

LifeSiteNews is monitoring the situation closely, including potential retaliation scenarios, regional Christian fallout, and signs of escalation that could draw in broader global powers. Updates will follow as events develop.

