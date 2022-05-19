Iran rolls out digital bread rationing with biometric IDs

Help Ukraine Pro-Life save babies from abortion: LifeFunder
Iran (LifeSiteNews) – Iran has announced it will be rolling out “digital coupons” to ration bread to its citizens, as it cuts back bread subsidies which the country’s president says are being “wasted.”
“The government will offer citizens digital coupons that will allow them to access a limited amount of bread at subsidized prices, while the rest will be available at market rates,” FBN Global News reported.
The food rationing can be enforced via Iran’s biometric national identity card, which it started phasing in from 2015, and which is now issued to all new applicants, and for all renewals, according to Minority Rights. The card includes a “smart chip” and stores biometric data including iris scans, fingerprints and facial images, and is already being used to access a variety of government services.
The news outlet noted that “many cash-strapped Iranians have come to rely on” Iran’s food subsidy program. Indeed, one agricultural researcher, Christian Westbrook, has pointed out that “for the 50 percent of Iran that lives below the poverty line,” buying at market rates is “not an option.” According to FBN Global News, the market prices are “about seven times higher” than those of the subsidized currency.
“So this is not an opt-in system,” said Westbrook, who founded the “Ice Age Farmer” podcast, in a commentary on Iran’s new plan. “It might be presented that way, but this is telling the people of that country who depend on these bread subsidies, now they need to go sign up for ‘the mark.’”
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi cited “corruption” and waste as the motive for the new digital coupon system, which will be enforced in about two months for subsidized bread purchases, and will later include other subsidized foods such as chicken, cheese, and vegetable oil.
“Today, subsidies are being wasted and people are witness to corruption and discrimination in this regard. How can we let this continue?” Raisi said in a televised interview Monday night. “People and the elite urge us to reform the economy and we are determined to do so.”
Spikes in the price of wheat triggered at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war have increased the cost of government subsidies, which economist Saeed Laylaz said necessitated the new “painful surgery” for Iran’s economy. “Iran’s economy cannot afford to continue its money-splashing any more,” Laylaz added.
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
The rising bread prices have also sparked demonstrations in southern Iranian towns, according to FBN Global News.
Westbrook believes that Iran’s biometric ID-based food-rationing system, which he says is the first of its kind in the world, is a “bellwether” for other digital ID initiatives that will be “rolled out” across the globe.
He predicts that as the prices of food rise to the point of being unaffordable, people will be “forced onto these handouts from the government,” which he noted are essentially being called for by the Rockefeller Foundation to provide “nutritional security.”
Then, according to Westbrook, the “digital ID that the World Economic Forum establishes as the crux of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” can be “ramm[ed]” through under the pretext of “assistance to hungry people.”
“This is already being [planned] and implemented around the rest of the world, although it hasn’t been announced yet. That’s the only difference…” said Westbrook.
