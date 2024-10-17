Irate parents demand answers from Canadian school allowing males to use girls’ locker rooms

Girls have stopped changing for gym class at Balgonie Elementary in rural Saskatchewan while the school defends its actions, telling one student who felt uncomfortable that 'she can change in a different room by herself.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian parents are outraged after learning their children’s school allowed two gender-confused biological males claiming to be female full access to the Grade 7 girls’ changing room.

In September, a female Grade 7 student from Balgonie Elementary School in rural Saskatchewan told her parents she was not comfortable with having to share changing rooms used for gym class with biological males.

Since the start of the school year, two gender-confused students have been allowed access to the girls’ locker room, as per the Western Standard, which broke the story.

As noted in the report, one parent, who remains anonymous, said that after her daughter raised the issue of the biological males using the girls’ locker room, saying she “felt uncomfortable,” she was told “she can change in a different room by herself.”

The parents were not pleased with the response and contacted the school principal, the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) superintendent, and the school board as well as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

The parent noted that after two weeks of “auto-responding with legal policies and procedures,” he finally met with the superintendent as well as a board member.

He said the meeting went “exactly as I thought,” adding that all that was said was that the school “have done what they need to do according to the human rights and charter of rights and freedoms.”

Not pleased with the answer, the parent then emailed school officials on September 24, noting, “So, in short, you’re saying if there’s biological males that identify as females in the school, then our biological females have no more rights? Cause that’s what it seems like.”

He then said due to the biological males using the girls’ change room, many students have simply stopped changing for gym class and called the whole ordeal “not acceptable.”

The parent also was offended by an email from school Vice Principal Sarah Slwyka that read, “Students are expected to use the change room in an appropriate manner.”

He said in reply, “Correct me if I’m wrong,” adding, “since when is it appropriate to expose my 12-year-old daughter along with all the other biological females in that class to penis?”

The parent then said that school officials were acting in a cowardly manner to do the right thing because they were “pretending this is ok just to save your jobs.”

He said that gender-confused students should be the ones using a gender-neutral washroom.

The parent did get a reply from PVSD learning superintendent Lorrie Anne Harkness. However, it was a defense of the school’s actions.

Saskatchewan Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill, who like the rest of his party is up for re-election, has promised that a re-elected Saskatchewan Party would “ensure that all public, separate, francophone, and independent schools in the province have policies in place to ensure that change rooms are safe and private places.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, LGBT indoctrination targeting kids has been on the rise in Canada and worldwide, which has led to Canadians fighting back in protest.

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reported that a leading female gender ideology activist, who also worked as a school counselor, has been charged with grievous sexual offenses involving a minor.

Some provinces, such as Alberta, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan, have in recent months proposed legislation that would strengthen parental rights.

The Alberta government will soon be introducing legislation aimed at strengthening parental rights as well as limiting minors being able to undergo “gender reassignment” surgery.

