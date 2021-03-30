Ireland bans student nurses from training if they refuse COVID injections

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 30, 2021, (LifeSiteNews) –– Student nurses in Ireland have been told they will be prevented from carrying out their clinical placements if they refuse the COVID-19 injections, as Ireland begins measures to limit society to those who have received the experimental vaccines.

The announcement came in the form of an email from Dr. Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE).

Dated March 26, the email stated: “Students that are eligible for vaccination, that have been offered vaccination and decline vaccination should not be assigned to clinical placements in HSE facilities. This may be reviewed as the epidemiological situation evolves.”

The decision would have effect in all of HSE’s facilities from April 1, just one week after the email was sent, and pertains to the unpaid clinical placements, not final year students who are already considered part of the health force.

Henry did not allow for exceptions or reservations with regard to taking the hastily developed injection, except for granting some minor leeway to those who were medically prevented from having the injection.

“Please note that for those very exceptional circumstances where there is specific and documented medical contraindication to vaccination for a healthcare student, an individual risk assessment should be performed by the higher education institution to determine if a suitable placement can be designed that minimises risk to patients and to the student.”

The email opened with Henry claiming that “the safety of patients, staff and students remains a shared key priority.”

While Henry released his bombshell announcement Friday evening, student nurses were due to begin clinical placement on Monday.

Gript spoke to three such students who were subsequently not allowed to begin their placements following the decision, with one revealing that she would sooner leave the country that submit to the directive.

22-year-old Paulette (not her real name) in Dublin noted that she was “in perfect health” and had no need for the injection. “The only good reason for me to take a vaccine would be to stop me spreading covid to our elderly patients,” she said.

“If the vaccine was likely to accomplish that, I’d take it no problem. The thing is, though, that the vaccine doesn’t actually do that. If you read about the trials, it doesn’t prevent you getting the virus, or transmitting it. It’s designed to prevent serious illness”.

Paulette was prepared to “forego her placement and emigrate” should the restrictions on the non-injected intensify. “The Government doesn’t get to make injecting you with anything a condition of employment. There is no other field of work where they tell you that you have to be dosed with something in order to take up the job. There’s no other country that would do it. If I have to emigrate, I have to emigrate, because I am furious about this”.

Another student, from Cork, stated that she did not trust the injection, adding that such was her “right.”

“As far as I am concerned this is an experimental treatment. If it works, great, but I don’t see why I should be compelled to take it to do my job. If you look at the people who are delivering the vaccines to the public, item one on their training is to seek consent. A member of the public who does not consent may freely choose to do so. That’s a right the Government guarantees, it seems, to every citizen, except for me, and other student nurses.”

Meanwhile a third student noted that she had recently had the virus, and thus benefitted from immunity still. “In my case, I’d be risking side effects for no benefit. I already have covid antibodies — exactly the thing the vaccine is designed to produce.”

The three nurses left out of their placement seem to be an indication of the wider phenomenon of student nurses suddenly rejected from their studies. In fact, Dr. Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE), did not even consult with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization (INMO) before sending out his email.

An email from the INMO sent to student nurses and seen by LifeSiteNews testifies to this. “This correspondence has been issued without engagement or consultation with the INMO,” the email read. “We have raised this as a matter of urgency both with the Department of Health and the HSE.”

The email revealed that the organization had “sought clarity” from HSE, so that “full HSE occupational health supports are applied to students.”

Neither HSE nor the INMO responded to requests for comment from LifeSiteNews.

Ireland currently uses three of the hastily developed injections, Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca. According to the most recent data regarding the adverse reactions following injections, there were 5,157 side effects reported as of March 18.

Reports released by the Irish authorities are markedly different in severity to those being seen across the Irish Sea in England. There is a complete absence of reports of any deaths or severe reactions following the injection in Ireland.

In contrast, by March 14 there were over 403,469 adverse side effects reported in the U.K. Of that number, 82 were heart attackss, 85 cardiac arrests, 482 seizures, and 585 deaths. A further 53 people became blind, 76 became deaf, and there were 563 instances of anaphylactic shock.

Any such figures and side effects are not officially reported in Ireland, despite 478,825 people having had the first injection, and 175,526 having had both.

Meanwhile, Henry continues to instill fear among the Irish, remarking days before sending out his email that reported cases of COVID-19 were “stubbornly high.” Towards the end of last month, Henry even suggested that handshaking could be “beyond resuscitation as a social exercise.”

