Ireland sees 42% more deaths in past two months compared to pre-COVID levels

'When we see death rates 3,000 higher in a small six-week period than they were in a six-week period pre-COVID, we can’t have the Government standing idly by,' said Deputy Peadar Tóibín.

DUBLIN, Ireland (LifeSiteNews) — The number of deaths occurring in Ireland is now significantly higher than the number the country experienced both before and during the spread of COVID-19, prompting opposition politicians to call for a full investigation into the cause.

Figures obtained on RIP.ie and analyzed by the mainstream Irish Examiner show deaths were 42% higher from 1 December 2022 to 25 January 2023 (9,718 deaths) compared to the 8 weeks to 25 January 2019 (6,802 deaths).

Deaths have risen 20% compared to the same period a year ago, while they are 19% higher than figures from that period two years ago when Ireland was entering another lockdown before Christmas 2020 and rolling out its vaccination program in early 2021.

The leader of opposition party Aontú told Newstalk Breakfast the figures indicate “something very, very serious that is happening”.

“The key point is this – and this is really, really important – the Government needs to investigate this very, very clearly, in a scientific fashion,” Deputy Peadar Tóibín said. “We need to get rid of the word ‘maybe’. When we see death rates 3,000 higher in a small six-week period than they were in a six-week period pre-COVID, we can’t have the Government standing idly by.”

“When there was an elevated death rate in 2020, the government closed down the country. Here we have an elevated death rate and there are crickets coming from the government in terms of real scientific analysis,” he added.

Tóibín, who obtained similarly startling figures from the Central Statistics Office last December showing Quarter 2 of 2022 had 39.2% more deaths than Q2 of 2021, pointed to the reduction in cancer screenings and hospital services during several COVID lockdowns as a possible cause of the spike in deaths.

RELATED: Experts blame mRNA shots for rise in excess non-COVID deaths across England and Wales

— Article continues below Petition — STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling church to homoerotic event planners Show Petition Text 4818 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews has confirmed that The Temple House previously hosted a “simulated homoerotic orgy” in a former orthodox Jewish synagogue — and its owner is about to purchase St. Adalbert Catholic Church from the Archdiocese of Chicago. SIGN: We cannot allow a Catholic parish to be sold to to the owner of the sacrilegious Temple House! The Temple House has also been used to film essentially pornographic music videos, according to LifeSiteNews. **STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling a Catholic church to the owner of The Temple House, a den of sleaze and iniquity!** This is nothing short of satanic and the Archdiocese of Chicago should know better than to sell this Polish-American church treasure to a company engaged in such degeneracy. We cannot allow St. Adalbert Catholic Church to be turned into a venue for the kind of sin and sexual depravity pushed and promoted at The Temple House — so you must ACT NOW! Talks between the Archdiocese of Chicago and Davidson are at an advanced stage and an engineering inspection is already underway. SAVE this Catholic church from Dan Davidson, owner of The Temple House! Demand that the Archdiocese of Chicago STOP the sale! MORE INFORMATION: Host of simulated homoerotic orgy nears purchase of Chicago Catholic Church Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Irish news outlet Gript meanwhile reports that the Coroner for County Mayo, Pat O’Connor, has requested vaccine trial data from Pfizer at an inquest into the death of 14-year-old Joseph McGinty, who passed away three weeks after his vaccination in August 2021.

Describing the death as being of “significant public concern”, O’Connor declined Pfizer’s request that the deceased boy’s medical records be made available to the pharmaceutical giant before answering the coroner’s questions.

The teenager’s death is one of several among young people in Ireland who reportedly passed away shortly after receiving the Covid-19 shot, including the harrowing death of a young soccer player who took the Johnson and Johnson shot because vaccination was required for travel to Dubai.

RELATED: ‘Sudden deaths’ in Germany sharply increased after COVID jab rollout: insurance data

Separately, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor and drug safety analytics expert Retsef Levi this week said there is “mounting and indisputable evidence” that young people in particular are at greater risk of death because of the continued use of mRNA COVID-19 shots.

Professor Levi insisted it was his “strong conviction” that all such vaccination programs “should stop immediately” because “they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised promise[s] regarding efficacy. And, more importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause [an] unprecedented level of harm, including the death[s] of young people and children.”

BREAKING: Eminent MIT Prof & expert on drug safety analytics @RetsefL calls for immediate suspension of all covid mRNA vaccines ‘They should stop because they cause an unprecedented level of harm including the death of young people and children’ This is huge 🔥@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/U7svYnAXsW — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 30, 2023

Making his remarks in a viral Twitter video on 30 January, Levi said that an analysis of Israeli Emergency Medical Services (EMS) data from 2019 to 2021 “revealed some very concerning signals,” including a 25% increase in reported cardiac arrest among young people between the ages of 16 and 39 “in the first half of 2021, exactly when the vaccination campaign in Israel was launched.”

He said the analysis also found an increase in risk for people older than 39 as well, though not as large as the increase for younger people.

“Moreover, we also detected a statistically significant temporal correlation between the number of the Pfizer vaccine doses administered to this population and the number of EMS calls with cardiac arrest diagnoses,” Levi disclosed.

Share











