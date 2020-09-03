Irish govt spent over $3M on chemical abortions alone in 2019

September 4, 2020 (Live Action News) — Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) spent $3.4 million funding chemical abortions (abortion pill) in 2019, according to Carol Nolan TD who revealed the “staggering” number in response to a parliamentary question. The money was paid to general practitioners (GP) and does not include money spent on surgical abortions or chemical abortions committed in a hospital setting.

“When you put this information, and the recent annual report on the number of abortions that took place in 2019 together, what we now have is an emerging sense of how much abortion is going to ‘cost’ in terms of the loss of human life and the financial resources that could be better spent at the community level,” Nolan told Gript. “It is also clear however that the fees of [$3.4 million] do not represent anything like the true financial cost because that number only refers to abortions which took place at 9 weeks or under in a community setting.”

This amount is truly staggering when considering the fact that the HSE gave $3.7 million to the entire National Women and Infants Health Programme (NWIHP) in 2019. The pro-life organization Life Institute believes this is a clear example of the government prioritizing funding abortion over supporting pregnant women.

In fact, the National Association of General Practitioners revealed that the HSE pays GPs about $538 to commit an abortion but only $299 to care for a woman during her pregnancy.

“These numbers show that some doctors are literally making a killing from the new abortion regime. GPs are being paid almost twice as much to provide an abortion than they would make from caring for a woman in pregnancy, and for some doctors, abortion is clearly a profitable undertaking,” said the group.

Legalized abortion went into effect on January 1, 2019, and 6,666 abortions were carried out that year in the nation. Additionally, 375 abortions were committed on Irish citizens in England and Wales, and 67 of the abortions that occurred in Ireland were committed on women from Northern Ireland. In 2018, before the legalization of abortion in Ireland, 2,879 abortions were committed on Irish citizens in England and Wales. Since legalization, the number of abortions in Ireland has increased by nearly 150%.

“So, what we now need to know is whether or not the money that was paid out in fees for abortion has led to any kind of reduction or withdrawal of funding for any other maternal and infant health services that are carried out as part of the NWIH Programme,” said Nolan.

Published with permission from Live Action News.