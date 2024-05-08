Irish non-binary ‘witch’ makes Eurovision final with song aimed to ‘make everybody join witchcraft’

'Bambi Thug' calls herself a witchy king whose performance is filled with blatant representations of satanism and occult images, actions and symbols.

DUBLIN, Ireland (LifeSiteNews) — An Irish witch and self-professed “non-binary” individual is representing the once-Catholic nation in the current Eurovision song contest, performing a song with blatant representations of satanism and occult behavior.

On May 7, 31-year-old Bambie Ray Robinson – known by her stage name of “Bambie Thug” – secured a place in the Eurovision final taking place on May 11 in Sweden. Robinson claims to be non-binary and describes her work as “ouija pop,” with prominent and indeed central aspects of satanic-inspired images, actions and symbols present throughout.

Explaining her stage name, Robinson said that “Bambie Thug is your witchy king antidote to the world” during an interview on YouTube.

Her May 7 performance of her openly satanic flagship song “Doomsday Blue” saw Robinson dressed in characteristic gothic attire, with devil horns adorning her costume and fake nails representing bishops’ crosiers. (The song will not be linked here, owing to its overtly demonic content, as described by Robinson herself).

Multiple overt satanic themes were visible – aside from Robinson’s makeup and her lyrics featuring spells drawn from Harry Potter literature. At one point, Robinson stood in the center of an encircled pentagram while candles lit up as she waved her hand over them.

Her dance partner was also wearing makeup to resemble a demon while a mid-performance outfit disrobing saw Robinson wear the transgender flag colors on a bikini, which she explained was to “shout from the rooftops about trans rights forever.”

Drawing on her self-description as a “witch” and her public involvement with the occult, Robinson ended her performance by having the words “Crown the Witch” in Gothic text appear on the screen behind her. She also had the phrase tattooed on her face in Ongham script, after her original intention to have “Free Palestine” tattooed on her face was rejected by the organizers.

The catchphrase “Crown the Witch” has since gone viral on social media sites, with Robinson winning notable support from the Irish media and numerous Irish politicians, including newly appointed Prime Minister Simon Harris.

‘Doomsday Blue’ song openly satanic, says Robinson

The song, with which Robinson secured her place in Saturday’s final, is described by Eurovision itself as being “about the feeling of having your potential overlooked and is an ode to the queer community.”

Robinson’s small number of songs and music videos are notable for their explicit content such as full nudity, their heightened focus on sex, and direct links to the occult – including naming a song with an occult term.

She has made no secret about her longstanding direct involvement with the occult, professing to have practiced “spells” since an early age. “My heritage is pagan and I practice witchcraft. I’m a goth bitch,” she stated earlier this year while also noting how she enjoys regular links and guidance from other witches.

Indeed, speaking in 2023, Robinson stated that the then-unreleased song “Doomsday Blue” is explicitly satanic. “I have a song called ‘Doomsday’ that isn’t out yet. I spoke tongues under the beat or we all speak backwards in songs or just hide spells in songs, using occult language as well. Or even like the ‘NECROMANCY’ song, that came from a spell.”

“The intention was in it,” she said. “Most of my songs and lyrics all have occult-based lyrics too. It definitely plays a massive part too. I don’t think that anyone is really using much occult terminology and that’s sick because I want to do it all.”

Robinson’s goal: ‘to make everybody … join witchcraft’

Her description of writing music bore strong similarities to a kind of demonic possession, with Robinson stating that she sometimes has no real memory of writing things: “I can go into a vortex. Writing music is very weird for me because I completely channel. I just go somewhere else for ages and then just come out with the song. I sometimes don’t even remember writing something. I have this one track that I wrote years ago and it’s one of my favorite tracks lyrically. I can’t remember writing it.”

She has professed that her aims are “to talk more about the occult and get people more familiar with it and make people stop being so judgy about witchcraft.”

“My goal in life is to make everybody leave all the other religions and join witchcraft,” Robinson stated.

Robinson was selected to represent Ireland in the 2024 Eurovision competition by a vote earlier this year, comprising a public vote and a selection from national and international juries. Her rise to such international prominence is in many ways completely unexpected given her very small number of songs and the fact that “Doomsday Blue” only peaked at 37 on the Irish charts.

Outrage has been expressed by some Irish Catholics, with Rebecca Barrett – wife of Catholic politician Justin Barrett – calling the performance “literally demonic.”

After Robinson performed “Doomsday Blue” on Irish TV in February, Father Declan McInerney of the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora excoriated the performance. In a viral homily, McInerney stated after viewing Robinson’s song that “we are finished. We are finished as a country.”

“Before anyone jumps on their high horse and go, ‘He’s giving out now about certain orientations,’” I couldn’t give two continental hoots what anybody is, but I don’t need it slammed in my face on the Late Late Show.”

“Do we need somebody now to shove this orientation in our faces to get votes?” McInenery queried, while also expressing a certain openness to Robinson’s revealing style of dress and lifestyle:

And she spoke about you know that she is neither here nor there – adults who know what I’m talking about. She’s sort of somewhere in the middle … binary, non-binary I can’t get my head around. It reminds me of bale, hay or straw. But that’s okay too. I have no problem.

Robinson is set to perform her openly satanic song “Doomsday Blues” in the Eurovision final on Saturday, with much anticipation surrounding her chances of winning the competition.

