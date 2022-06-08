Irish senator calls out Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act as a ‘chilling’ abuse of authority

(LifeSiteNews) – A senator from Ireland directly called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to freeze the bank accounts of some associated with the Freedom Convoy as a “chilling” example of government overreach.

On May 10 during a debate regarding Irish COVID support programs, independent Irish Senator Sharon Keogan spoke about Trudeau’s use of the EA as a dangerous example of what can happen when governments abuse their power to go after one’s finances.

Keogan said that “recent global events have given rise to concern over State control of private finances.”

“The extrajudicial freezing of assets and transactions by the Canadian government of individuals deemed associated with anti-government protests provides a chilling case study in the abuse of centralized power,” she added.

During her speech on May 10, Keogan then asked what the Irish government was doing to ensure that its citizens’ privacy would be protected.

The Freedom Convoy, which took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all COVID mandates for three weeks in February, resulted in Trudeau on February 14 enacting the EA to shut them down.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters were cleared out.

The EA was also used to freeze hundreds of bank accounts, some for people who were not actively involved in the protests. It was the task of Canada’s national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), to provide banks the lists of accounts that should be frozen. However, banks froze many accounts at their own discretion.

Recently, one of the main leaders of the Freedom Convoy said he received an apology from the head office of Scotiabank for freezing his bank account due to his involvement with the protests.

On March 29, Keogan brought up Canada’s travel ban on the vaccine free, after reading a letter from an Irish citizen in Canada who was “locked up” and could not board a plane due to Trudeau’s COVID travel mandate.

“These are our citizens who are locked up in another country and who cannot travel back to their own native homes. This requires immediate intervention by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Coveney,” Keogan said.

