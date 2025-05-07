Irish senator encourages pro-lifers at Dublin March for Life: ‘We are making progress’

(Pro Life Campaign) — Thousands took part in the annual March for Life in Dublin on May 5, 2025. Speakers called on the Government to take immediate steps to address Ireland’s soaring abortion numbers.

Guest speakers at the march included Senator Sarah O’Reilly of Aontú and Ruth O’Sullivan from Cork, who told her personal story about her regret at having an abortion and took issue with the strong government focus on abortion provision rather than making known the practical supports that are available to women should they opt to continue their pregnancies.

Pro Life Campaign spokesperson Eilís Mulroy told the crowd on Molesworth Street:

At the heart of public life in Ireland today, there is a disconnect, a denialism, an indifference and a total lack of accountability that has to be confronted and broken. The massive increase in abortions taking place and the refusal of the government to engage with any viewpoint other than the most radical elements of the pro-abortion movement is proof of the totally skewed discussion that’s taking place. When I think of the heartbreak and pain that so many women I know have experienced after abortion, and the lives of so many babies that have been lost, it gives me tremendous energy, drive, and determination to keep going. And I know everyone gathered here today feels the same way.

In her address which touched on the issue of abortion regret, Ruth O’Sullivan, a nurse from from West Cork, said:

People who campaign for abortion often describe it as a “compassionate” response to an unplanned or challenging pregnancy. I did at the time. I convinced myself it was. But that’s not all the story, because six years on, I assure you there’s nothing compassionate or dignified about it. And I will regret it till the day I die. There is a huge, huge shortfall of support, emotional support, practical support, physical support, you name it, anything at all around mothers, families who find themselves in the situation we were in.

Senator Sarah O’Reilly from Cavan told those in attendance that “even if it doesn’t feel like it all the time, as a movement we are making progress. We have to keep pressing forward, though, without apology, making sure that our stories are heard and not sidelined. And we have to insist that the hollow slogan ‘trust women’ that’s pushed by abortion supporters be replaced with real trust: trust demonstrated by giving women the full truth, full support, and a real chance to choose life. Change is absolutely within our grasp. It will happen. Each one of you is proof of that. Every pro-life billboard, every pro-life conversation, every email and call to your public representatives is pushing Ireland towards a better future.”

Journalist and media commentator Wendy Grace told the gathering that the number of Irish abortions had risen from 2,879 abortions in 2018 to 10,033 in 2023 and she pointed out that a reply to a parliamentary question just last week revealed that the soon to be released abortion figures for 2024 are going to show another marked increase in abortions over the previous year. Ms. Grace said the “madness” of what the government is allowing to happen cannot continue, and she said that room at the decision-making table has to be found for voices other than those pushing abortion all the time.

This press release and these photos are by Pro Life Campaign in Ireland. Republished with permission.

Share











