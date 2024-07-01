Irish teacher released after 400+ days in jail over refusal to use transgender pronouns

According to reports, Enoch Burke was released while Irish schools are on summer recess but that he's at risk of returning to jail if he breaks conditions of his release that include a ban on going back to the school where he taught.

DUBLIN, Ireland (LifeSiteNews) — A Christian teacher in Ireland was freed after serving more than 400 days in jail as part of a dispute born out of his refusal to address a transgender pupil by biologically inaccurate pronouns.

On June 28, Mr. Justice Mark Sanfey of the High Court in Dublin ordered that Enoch Burke could be released from the Mountjoy prison, where he has been kept since September 2022.

Irish media reported that Justice Sanfey ordered Burke to be released now that Irish schools are on their summer recess but that the teacher risked returning to jail if he breaks conditions of his release. Those conditions include a ban on him returning to the Church of Ireland Wilson’s Hospital secondary school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, where Burke taught.

The saga surrounding the jailed teacher has been ongoing since 2022. Burke, a teacher of history and German, refused to comply with his school principal’s May 9, 2022, order to use a female name and pronoun for a male student who was in the process of “transitioning.”

This decision set him on a course that ultimately led to his imprisonment. He was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2022 while the school board held a disciplinary process, but when he continued to come to the school, he was served an order to ban him from entering – something he also ignored.

He was then arrested for contempt of court on September 5, 2022, while sitting in an empty classroom in the school. He was sentenced to jail for an unspecified period of time, until he either purged his contempt of court or until the court decreed otherwise. However, after 108 days in jail, he was released by the High Court after the judge argued that Burke was using his imprisonment for his own ends.

In January 2023, the school had issued a notice of dismissal to Burke. After Burke continued to present himself at the school from that month, incurring a daily fine of €700 every time, he was subsequently imprisoned once again in September 2023.

His current release is, as mentioned, due to the summer term holidays rather than the judge exonerating Burke, with the very real threat of future jail time if the former teacher returns to his school.

Burke has consistently maintained that his imprisonment and firing from the school are unjust, stating in January 2023 that the judge “wants to fine me for the profession of my religious beliefs.” He has also denied that he is in contempt of court.

His arrest and jail term are technically due to Burke’s refusal to comply with the court order to avoid the school rather than his refusal to use the transgender pronouns, though as highlighted by Gript Media, Burke has not been required to purge his “contempt of court” in being released on June 28.

The case has become a pivotal and divisive one in Ireland as the issue of transgender ideology becomes more aggressively prevalent in society.

Some have hailed Burke as a public champion in the cause against the growing acceptance of transgender ideology.

Enoch Burke has defeated the Irish woke Establishment He has been released from Mountjoy Prison without having to purge his so called ‘contempt’ Enoch Burke has been unjustly imprisoned for over 400 days for refusing to call a boy a ‘girl’ Enoch Burke is a Christian hero pic.twitter.com/9ctLbGm1ip — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) June 28, 2024

Others have argued that Burke’s jail term is due to his own continued refusal to accept his firing by the school and that he could walk free if he only agreed to not present himself at the school.

Burke is from a family of Evangelical Christians, who are well known in the public domain and the court rooms for their vocal stance in defense of Christian values in Irish society. Future developments in his case, and whether or not he will remain free from jail in the future, remains to be seen with his personal future being largely in his own hands.

Share











