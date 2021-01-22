Irony: Planned Parenthood supports Biden mask mandate to ‘save lives’

January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Planned Parenthood, which aborts over 300,000 children in the U.S. every year, has backed President Joe Biden’s plan to mandate mask wearing for the next 100 days, claiming that “we can save” 50,000 lives by doing so.

Mask up. We can save 50K lives. https://t.co/yJCF0MtqZ3 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 21, 2021

The abortion organization’s tweet comes after Biden made a speech from the White House in which he claimed that by “wearing a mask from now until April … we can save 50,000 lives.” The president also claimed that his new COVID-19 response plan is “based on science not politics.”

Biden’s own Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) listed Planned Parenthood as one of the beneficiaries of donations made for the flags which took the place of spectators on the National Mall during his inauguration.

Planned Parenthood’s CEO Alexis McGill Johnson recently boasted in an interview with The Washington Post that abortion is a “critical part” of what they provide. She said, “when we say, ‘It’s [abortion] a small part of what we do,’ what we’re doing is actually stigmatizing it.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Furthering the point, Johnson brazenly stated that Planned Parenthood is “a proud abortion provider. We believe that abortion is health care, and we believe, fundamentally, that self-determination begins with being able to control your own body and freedom begins with being able to control your own body. So I don’t like to marginalize it in that way.”

The company was directly responsible for a total of 345,672 baby deaths in from 2018 to 2019, up 13,000 from the previous year.

Just hours after signing an executive order mandating the wearing of masks on any federal land, Biden and his family went to the Lincoln Memorial with their faces exposed. His press secretary defended the president’s decision to break his own rules, saying Biden was “celebrating an evening of a historic day in our country” and that there are “bigger issues to worry about.”

Jen Psaki talking about Biden’s mask mandate on federal property, standing maskless on federal property pic.twitter.com/cpKsy46ZLq — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) January 21, 2021

It remains unclear why the new president needs to wear a mask at all after reportedly receiving both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.