IRS whistleblower: DOJ appointees are shielding Hunter Biden from tax indictment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Federal prosecutors appointed by President Joe Biden are playing politics to shield presidential son Hunter Biden from prosecution for tax fraud, according to a whistleblower in the Internal Revenue Service.

Just the News reported that a letter to Congress by attorney Mark Lytle, who is representing the unidentified agent, wants to share “protected disclosures” that “(l) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

The letter does not specifically name the subject of the case in question, but Just the News says it has independently confirmed that it is referring to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ investigation of Hunter for potential tax violations dating back years. Last year, the younger Biden confirmed that he paid $2 million in overdue taxes.

The whistleblower’s claims, which have also been shared with the Treasury Department Inspector General for Tax Administration and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, that at least two political appointees in the Justice Department have rejected prosecutors’ recommendations to seek a tax indictment against Hunter and imposed limits on actions investigators could take, and that Weiss’ request to be named a special prosecutor in the matter with greater autonomy to act was denied.

“It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer responded. “We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences.”

“We appreciate this outreach and look forward to sitting down promptly with this individual to better understand the scope and detail of the concerns raised,” House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith added. “The Committee takes seriously any allegations of misconduct by government officials or offices and will, on behalf of American taxpayers, look into concerns that are brought to our attention. It is our responsibility to ensure the tax code is applied fairly and appropriately to all Americans – whether through the oversight efforts this Committee initiates or the need for oversight that is brought to our attention.”

The news is only the latest cause for concern about the Biden family’s business dealings.

In the months before the 2020 presidential election in which the elder Biden was elected president, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to and abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation meetings between his father, formerly the vice president, and business interests around the world.

The Biden camp did not specifically deny the authenticity of the material, but its allies in traditional and social media worked tirelessly to ignore, suppress, or discredit the story, in large part by promoting unsupported claims that the laptop was part of a “disinformation” operation by a foreign power, fueled by a statement to that effect signed by 51 “individuals who devoted significant portions of [their] lives to national security” and intelligence, at least one of whom admitted this year to having always believed the contents were real.

House Republicans have named investigating the Biden family as one of their priorities with their narrow new majority.

