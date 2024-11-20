Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence

In a talk at LifeSite's Rome Life Forum, John-Henry Westen examines both sides of the debate over whether Pope Francis is actually the pope and draws our attention to a Fatima prophecy that foretold a great battle over marriage and the family.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, John-Henry Westen addresses the growing confusion within the Catholic Church.

The LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief examines both sides of the debate over whether Pope Francis is actually the pope and draws our attention to a Fatima prophecy that foretold a great battle over marriage and the family.

God’s plan will prevail in the end, and Catholics must stay grounded in faith, trust in divine providence, and pray fervently for a resolution to the crisis in the Church.

Watch or listen to the full talk to hear more of John-Henry Westen’s analysis of the Francis papacy and how faithful Catholics should respond.

Share











