‘Is he crazy or just stupid?’ Trump blasts GOP senator for defending 2020 election

'Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive,' wrote Trump about Senator Mike Rounds.

Note from LifeSite: Although Trump makes likely legitimate points noted in this article, many US conservatives are stunned by his constant praising of himself and his Warp Speed COVID injections. Trump has revealed profound insensitivity and ignorance of the catastrophic deaths and suffering related to his lethal COVID “vaccines” and that they have proven to be the most dangerous injections in history. Many in Trump’s social conservative base may respond to this article by saying the same about Trump, because of his “vaccine” comments and recent hosting of a huge Log Cabin Republican event, as he is now saying about this senator.



This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – President Trump on Monday verbally scorched a Republican U.S. senator he had endorsed last election, after the politician described the 2020 presidential election as fair.

“‘Senator’ Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent President Election of 2020. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states, he found the election to be ok – Just fine,” Trump wrote in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

“Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive.”

“Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: ““Senator” Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it… pic.twitter.com/VXFglmh4gX — Liz Harrington 🍊 (@realLizUSA) January 10, 2022



The Argus Leader in Rounds’ home state noted Rounds’ statements came during an interview on ABC, in which he said he’ll be supporting the GOP nominee in 2024, a race that finds Trump far and away in the front position.

“Personally, what I have told people is, is I’m going to support the Republican nominee to be president. I’m not sure that the eventual nominee has even shown up yet,” Rounds said.

“There’s still — we’re two years to go, where we’re going to focus on the next election cycle. It’s critical that we take back the House. It’s critical that we take back the United States Senate.”

“As a part of our due diligence, we looked at over 60 different accusations made in multiple states…The election was fair, as fair as we’ve seen. We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” GOP Sen. Mike Rounds says. https://t.co/RWOXLxux1e pic.twitter.com/nk7mE8xVsc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 10, 2022



Rounds said the 2020 results were “Fair, as fair as we’ve seen.”

“While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state,” Rounds claimed.

“We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Rounds said. “And if we simply look back and tell our people, ‘Don’t vote because there’s cheating going on,’ then we’re going to put ourselves in a huge disadvantage.”

Responded Trump, “It’s RINOs like this that are allowing the Democrats to destroy our Nation! Our Borders, our Military, our Economy, Inflation, the horrible handling of the China Virus and Afghanistan, and rampant crime throughout our Democrat-run cities are ripping our Country apart. We are a laughingstock throughout the world when we were respected and even feared just 1 year ago.”

An election with many questions yet unresolved

WND has reported multiple times on the questions that remain from the 2020 race, including research revealing that Mark Zuckerberg handed over a total of $419.5 million to the Center for Technology and Civil Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research leading up to the 2020 presidential election, and the two groups used it to essentially buy Democrat votes.

The warning came from William Doyle, a principal researcher at Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, who explained his findings in a report at The Federalist.

He said Zuckerberg’s money was used “to turn out likely Democratic voters.”

Not through traditional political spending, but through a “targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally non-partisan – but demonstrably ideological – non-profit organizations.”

There already had been concerns expressed about Zuckerberg’s millions of dollars that were given to various mostly leftist elections officials across the country during the 2020 presidential race.

At least one state already is formally reviewing what happened, and how it impacted the election.

Doyle explained analysis work done by his team shows that Zuckerbucks, as they have been derogatorily labeled by some, “significantly increased Joe Biden’s vote margin in key swing states.”

“This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic, and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward,” he warned.

“The 2020 election wasn’t stolen — it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes.”

He explained the $419.5 million “came with strings attached. Every CTCL and CEIR grant spelled out in great detail the conditions under which the grant money was to be used.”

This resulted in the “infiltration of election offices at the city and county level by left-wing activists, and using those offices as a platform to implement preferred administrative practices, voting methods, and data-sharing agreements, and as well as to launch intensive outreach campaigns in areas heavy with Democratic voters.”

Doyle reported that in Wisconsin, for example, “vote navigators” helped voters “to answer questions, assist in ballot curing … and witness absentee ballot signatures.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: The Supreme Court MUST Block Biden's Vaccine Mandates! Show Petition Text 22665 have signed the petition. Let's get to 25000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Millions of people's jobs and their family's livelihoods depend on the outcome of cases being argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court TODAY, and we want YOUR NAME on this appeal to the nine Justices asking them to put a stop to Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates!



Two separate mandates are on the line.



The first is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate, which requires all healthcare workers and staff at such facilities subject to federal regulation, to get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing for the virus.



The second is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate, which is actually much larger in size and scope, and would require all businesses operating in the United States with more than 100 employees to implement their own policy requiring their workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine, or face penalties such as citations and fines.



The OSHA mandate was unfortunately reinstated by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals back on December 18th, when it lifted an earlier injunction that had blocked it from going into effect as initially planned by the Biden Administration on the basis that OSHA did, in fact, have the authority to issue a sweeping mandate such as this.



If no action is taken prior to January 10th -- less than a week from today -- businesses that fail to comply with this vast government overreach will begin to be unjustly penalized.



That's why we're asking you to lend a helping hand with this urgent effort to defend working Americans' individual liberties and medical autonomy by signing YOUR NAME onto this petition to our U.S. Supreme Court Justices, imploring them to echo earlier federal court rulings that blocked these unconstitutional mandates from going into effect.



It should truly go without saying that any decision that could affect the health and well-being of individual Americans is one that should be made without coercion, manipulation, and intimidation. But of course, that has not been the attitude taken by our federal government over the course of the last year.



The Biden Administration has shown time and again its hostility towards American citizens' constitutional freedoms, and by attempting to institute these mandates, it is embracing medical tyranny over medical autonomy once again, and our country's workers will find themselves its latest victim.



We already know that the federal government has overstepped its bounds in its wide-encompassing campaign to coerce the public into getting the vaccine, and, of course, neither OSHA nor CMS has the ability to craft legislation, even in times of emergency, nor the authority to issue, but these mandates will effectively do just that.



This is an abuse of power within the executive branch, plain and simple.



That's why our nation's highest court must be steadfast in protecting the rights of our nation's working people rather than the authoritarian desires of Washington politicians and bureaucrats.



In the wake of the rising Omicron variant of Covid-19, we are reminded that the vaccines heralded by Joe Biden and his allies are not only experimental in their present nature (clinical trials have yet to be completed), but are largely ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus itself.



As reports of fully-vaccinated Americans testing positive for Covid pour in, we must ask ourselves: When will enough be enough?



Should these mandates be upheld by the Supreme Court, and therefore permitted to go into effect while appeals from challengers work their way through lower courts, countless Americans will be at risk of losing their jobs and sacrificing their livelihoods for not adhering to authoritarian-style demands on the part of our federal government.



The CMS mandate will ensure that millions of healthcare professionals and frontline workers will go without work, and, in turn, millions of patients will go without the care they need -- even as Covid numbers continue to spike.



Likewise, the OSHA mandate, which would affect an estimated 84 million American workers, will not only leave millions more without work, but will also penalize employers who choose to prioritize their employees' freedoms and personal needs over submitting to unreasonable, oppressive government demands.



This is not for the greater good of our country and its people, and it's certainly not constitutional.



Our Supreme Court Justices must do their duty and protect the American people from these dangerous mandates.



Please SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking our nation's Supreme Court Justices to stand up for the rights of American workers by blocking Joe Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates from going into effect while challenges to the policies work their way through the court system.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Supreme Court to hear 2 Biden vaccine mandate cases on Jan. 7': https://www.lifesitenews. com/news/breaking-supreme- court-to-hear-2-biden-vaccine- mandate-cases **Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“CTCL demanded the promotion of universal mail-in voting through suspending election laws, extending deadlines that favored mail-in over in-person voting, greatly expanding opportunities for ‘ballot curing,’ expensive bulk mailings, and other lavish ‘community outreach’ programs that were directed by private activists,” the report said.

Also involved were unmonitored private dropboxes and novel forms of “mail-in ballot electioneering.”

The money spent through Zuckerberg’s strategy fell only a few million short of what states and the federal government spent for “COVID-19-related” election expenses.

And the two organizations, while chartered as non-partisan non-profits, were “highly partisan,” the report found.

The report noted out of 26 grants of $1 million or more that CTCL gave to cities in Arizona and six other states, “25 went to areas Biden won in 2020.”

In Wisconsin, “The CTCL funds boosted Democratic-voting Green Bay resources to $47 per voter, while most rural areas still had the same $4 per voter. Similar funding disparities occurred near Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Flint, Dallas, Houston, and other cities that received tens of millions of dollars of CTCL money.”

Doyle noted that elections have been a government function, not for private concerns, because “private organizations are not subject to the rules for public employees and institutions — they are not required to hold public hearings, cannot be monitored via open-records requests and other mechanisms of administrative and financial transparency, are not subject to the normal checks and balances of the governmental process, and are not accountable to voters if the public disapproves of their actions.”

The result of Zuckerberg’s spending was “to create a ‘shadow’ election system with a built-in structural bias that systematically favored Democratic voters over Republican voters.”

Doyle reported, “We call this the injection of structural bias into the 2020 election, and our analysis shows it likely generated enough additional votes for Biden to secure an Electoral College victory in 2020.”

Voters unaware of Biden’s China link

WND also reported that more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned bv the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The survey found that 13% voters of the voters who said they were unaware of the scandals would not have voted for Biden had they been made aware.

That amounted to 4.6% of Biden’s total votes.

BREAKING: Proof the media stole the election. An MRC study finds that 4.6% of Joe Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they known about the Biden family’s corrupt business dealings. https://t.co/X8NCCHVKui — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2020

The media and Big Tech STOLE the election by covering up the Biden family corruption scandal! Now we know this information could have changed the election outcome. We must hold them accountable! https://t.co/j5F3jKm7mL — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) November 9, 2020



“It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark,” said MRC President Brent Bozell. “During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up. Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post’s reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation.”

He said the media and Silicon Valley “were fully aware of this, so they actively tried to prevent it from reaching the American public.”

“The American people deserved to know the truth; now it’s too late,” he said.

An MRC analysis of the survey by McLaughlin & Associates concluded the 4.6% shift in votes would have put Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Trump victory column.

Newsbusters, a division of MRC, said voters were asked: “At the time you cast your vote for President, were you aware that evidence exists in emails, texts, eyewitness testimony and banking transactions that the FBI has been investigating since last year directly linking Joe Biden to a corrupt financial arrangement between a Chinese company with connections to the Chinese communist party and Hunter Biden’s business, which may have personally benefited Joe Biden financially?’”

The poll found 27% were not aware.

During the last presidential debate, Trump confronted Biden about the millions of dollars his son Hunter Biden got from business deals in Russia, China, Ukraine and other nations while his father was vice president. The president noted new evidence from emails from an abandoned laptop now in the possession of the FBI and two former business partners indicating Joe Biden was the “big guy” who was to receive a cut of a deal with a firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

“I think you owe an explanation to the American people,” the president said. “Maybe you can do it now.”

Biden claimed: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life. I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever ever.”

Trump described the Biden family as a “vacuum cleaner,” sucking up money from nefarious overseas business deals.

Biden insisted there was nothing wrong with his son getting paid a total of $3.1 million from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while the former vice president was overseeing Ukraine policy. At the time, however, State Department officials raised concern about an apparent conflict of interest because Burisma was under investigation for corruption. Joe Biden later publicly boasted that he threatened to withhold American aid to Ukraine if the president didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma.

See video of Joe Biden recalling how he successfully pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was targeting Burisma:



Trump also had pointed out the evidence that Hunter Biden’s firm got $3.5 million from Russian billionaire Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow; that Hunter Biden also opened a joint bank account with a Chinese national linked to the communist government; and while “Joe Biden advocated for legislation favored by big banks that made it harder for struggling Americans to declare bankruptcy, Biden’s son Hunter was ‘earning’ hundreds of thousands of dollars in ‘consultant fees’ from one of those banks, MBNA.”

The campaign released a long list of additional conflict-of-interest concerns involving Biden and his family members.

“While Biden was vice president, his son Hunter joined him on Air Force Two for a trip to China. While in Beijing he arranged for his Chinese business partner to meet his father. Ten days after the trip, Hunter’s firm received an approval from the Chinese government-owned Bank of China that paved the way for more than a billion dollars in business for Hunter’s firm,” the report said.

The Washington Examiner also pointed out that Republicans, during the 2020 process, used the same procedures and precedents to challenge results that Democrats had used multiple times.

“After all, some House Democrats objected to the certification of Electoral College results in the last three presidential elections won by Republicans. In 2001, after George W. Bush had won the Florida recount, some House Democrats tried to halt the electoral vote counting. Democrats did it again in 2005, after Bush won reelection. And in 2017, after Trump’s election, a number of Democrats objected to certification. (In fact, one of the members of today’s Jan. 6 committee, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, was one of those who objected to certification in 2017,)” the report explained.

“In 2005, after Democrats alleged voting irregularities in Ohio, Democratic objections actually came to a vote in the House. It was no small thing; decertifying Ohio could have thrown the election to Democratic candidate John Kerry. The move failed on a 31 to 267 vote. The 31 voting to stop the electoral count were, of course, Democrats, including Rep. Bennie Thompson, now chairman of the Jan. 6 committee. Eighty-eight Democrats voted against the challenge. In an indication of what was perhaps a lack of interest in the subject, 80 Democrats did not vote. In the Senate, the vote on the Ohio challenge was 1 to 74, the one vote in favor of the challenge being California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer.”

Perhaps of note is the fact that when President Trump was elected in 2016, Democrats as a party worked with the previous administration of Barack Obama, and their losing candidate, Hillary Clinton, to create the “Russia collusion” narrative that claimed Trump was not the legitimate president.

Some continue those arguments to this day, even though that narrative was been debunked and, in fact, now is the subject of a federal special counsel’s probe that already has produced indictments and a guilty plea.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share











