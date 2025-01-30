Is Pope Francis’ health worse than we’re being told?

LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently interviewed LifeSite Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes about the rumors surrounding Pope Francis’ declining health, the possibility that there will be a papal conclave this year, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently interviewed LifeSite Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes about the rumors surrounding Pope Francis’ declining health, whether the Vatican is covering up the severity of the Pontiff’s health issues, the possibility that there will be a papal conclave this year, and more.

Westen first asked Haynes about what he’s seen in terms of the Pope’s health this winter that might indicate it’s in decline, since Haynes sees him regularly in Rome.

Recent health issues

Haynes emphasized that reporters are accustomed to seeing Pope Francis relying on a wheelchair and a walking cane since he has knee and mobility issues. But the Holy Father’s ailments have become more noticeable this winter.

“In the days immediately preceding the December 7 consistory for the creation of [new] cardinals, the Holy Father had what must have been quite a heavy fall. He appeared at the consistory with a very large bruise on the right side of his face,” Haynes said. “Now, the Holy See Press Office explained that the Pope had had what they called a ‘minor fall,’ and he hit his chin on his bedside table.”

“But I think, as you can see from the images that were taken during the course of that event, that the impact that the Pope must have had appears to have been quite a considerable one,” he added.

Haynes explained that between Christmas and New Year’s Day the Pope had a cold and chest complications, which he’s been susceptible to because of his one weak lung. But it’s noteworthy that these issues were bad enough for him to amend some of his speaking engagements.

“He moved one of his weekly Angeluses inside, and he also asked some of his aides to read some of his lengthy addresses for him. This took place on a few occasions, but one of the notable times was during the New Year’s greetings to all the diplomats who are accredited to the Holy See; it’s called the State of the World Address,” he said. “At that event, Pope Francis gave a very short greeting, then an aide read the rest of his quite lengthy text.”

A bit later, the journalist recalled how, at the January 25 ecumenical vespers service, the Pontiff’s decline in mobility was particularly noticable. The only time he stood up was to move from his wheelchair to the papal throne. He even remained seated while giving his blessing at the end of the ceremony.

“And his demeanor throughout that event and through the course of another event earlier in the day really seemed to suggest that the Pope was in some discomfort with his knee, perhaps or more generally suffering from some other unspecified health issues,” he said.

Secrecy of the Pope’s health

Haynes then dove into how Pope Francis has been in the hospital several times in recent years, and each time it seems that the Holy See Press Office keeps a lot of information under wraps.

“Now, of course, the Pope has in recent years been taken to [the] hospital for some quite intensive surgeries. There is always a lot of secrecy surrounding the state of the health of any Pontiff, and the Holy See Press Office has come under a lot of scrutiny for how they’ve handled issues related to the Pope’s health, the information they give out,” he said.

“The Holy See Press Office has been keen … to downplay any speculation about the Pope’s health. With regards to his recent falls, they describe them as ‘minor.’ But it is certainly undeniable that Pope Francis’s health is continuing to decline,” he added.

Pray for Pope Francis’ conversion

Westen concluded the interview by encouraging viewers to pray for the Pope as his health continues to deteriorate.

“We need to pray for the conversion of Pope Francis because I tell you as Our Lord did, ‘It would be better for the teachers of the faith, the leaders, the apostles, that they have a millstone tied about their necks and that they be cast into the sea than confuse the little ones,’” he said.

“And I can’t think of anyone on earth who has confused the little ones more than Pope Francis. So please, please join me in praying for his conversion,” he added.

Watch the full interview for more of Michael Haynes’s analysis of Pope Francis’ health.

