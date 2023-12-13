Is the transgender movement losing steam in the face of increasing opposition?

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses what may happen to the transgender movement as criticism of its tenets begins to go mainstream.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon explores the future of the “transgender” debate, maintaining that while society is at an “inflection point” on the issue, activists and the parents of “trans” children will continue fighting on the movement’s behalf.

Jonathon frames the conversation in light of a forthcoming sequel to his 2016 book The Culture War, exploring how the shape of the culture war has changed since its release. He notes the positive cultural changes surrounding the pornography question though observes that he only spent around two paragraphs on the question of gender ideology.

From this Jonathon explores the linguistic changes surrounding gender theory since he began writing cultural commentary about a decade ago. He notes how the terminology moved from “sex-change” surgeries to “transitions” to “gender confirmation.”

Remarking on the last change, Jonathon recalls “that was one of the first big switches that I saw because I was like, ‘Oh, I can see what they’re doing, because they’re already arguing that we’re confirming the gender. So it’s not transitioning from one to another. It’s not changing from one to another. This is just confirming what’s already there.’” The change in language from “transition” to “confirmation,” he adds, was swift and almost uniform.

Jonathon continues by noting that the current phrase du jour is “gender-affirming care.” While it may sound anodyne, it is certainly not “caring,” as his interviews with detransitioners detail.

Indeed, Jonathon maintains that such “treatment” is “the greatest medical scandal since eugenics, at least on an institutional level,” and that the “elite institutions” in society have sided with the activists’ use of language, framing public discourse in their metaphysical lens, and making critics of the ideology seem “anti-science” and “railing” against a consensus.

However, a change surrounding the transgender issue began about three years ago. Some countries have begun to distance themselves from “gender-affirming care” or the “affirmation model.”

“Study after study reveal that medical authorities have, sort of at the behest of the transgender movement, been rushing forward with treatments that are profoundly, profoundly damaging,” Jonathon states. “And the more we find out about young people, some of them children, being castrated and mutilated by the amputation of healthy breasts and deformed by these dangerous drugs, the more the public is responding with horror, because despite how libertarian our society has become, there still is this widespread view that children should just be left out of this.”

Jonathon stresses this point and draws attention to the detransitioners “transitioning” back, highlighting testimony given to Congress by detransitioner Chloe Cole in July. Recalling something Cole said to him, Jonathon says she believes that while she was among a group who “bore the brunt of the affirmation model,” a “trickle” of testimonies will eventually become a “tidal wave” since the children who received “treatment” were lied to and paid the price for it.

To Jonathon, this raises the question of why North American governments such as the United States and Canada have doubled down on their support for gender ideology in the face of detransitioner testimony. He turns to feminist Helen Joyce for the answer – parents of gender-confused youth cannot abandon gender theory, because if they do, they have to confront the fact they partook in an act on the level of a human rights abuse.

Jonathon also maintains that the activists will insist that detransitioners such as Cole will have ceased seeking to “transition” because they wouldn’t want to bear living in a “heteronormative, transphobic society” that wouldn’t accept them for who they believe themselves to be. If society accepted gender ideology in the first place, so their argument goes, the detransitions would not have happened.

“We are at an inflection point where the dissidents have now kind of broken through into the press, where the stories are finally starting to be told,” he concludes.

“But we’re not out of the woods yet. And so despite the fact that there are reasons for cautious optimism in terms of where the debate is headed, we do have to realize that the people that we are up against are not reasonable people. They are not going to debate with us reasonably. And they have very good reasons for essentially fighting this till their last breath.”

“And that is why when people say, ‘Why are people clinging so hard to this experiment when it’s so obviously a disaster?’, that’s why they really have no other alternative. Or more accurately, the alternative admission is just too horrible to admit.”

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

