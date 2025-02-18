Israel may be ‘forfeiting its right to be a country’ if Gaza genocide continues: Jeffrey Sachs

As President Trump and the Israelis prepare to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from the land of their ancestors, Jeffrey Sachs, Douglas Macgregor and Lawrence Wilkerson explain how a regional military alliance may cause Israel to disappear.

(LifeSiteNews) — If Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people is resumed following the current ceasefire, “nothing will put Israel’s long-term survival at greater risk” and the nation will have possibly surrendered its right to be a country, said senior United Nations adviser Jeffrey Sachs.

The Columbia University economics professor and well-known analyst was speaking with Judge Andrew Napolitano in an interview on February 11. “If the genocide continues, nothing will put Israel’s long-term survival at greater risk,” he said. “Maybe Israel is forfeiting its right to be a country if it will not obey even the most basic of all international laws, which is the law against genocide.”

Sachs was responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement two weeks ago of his intention to have the United States government “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip while “permanently” expelling the Palestinian people from their centuries-old homeland in order to construct a beach resort on their internationally recognized land.

Jewish journalist and Middle East expert Max Blumenthal posted to X that Trump’s remarks “offered a rare opportunity to hear an American president articulate the logic of Zionism in its rawest, most essential form. The history of Israel is defined by a continuous process of controlling and removing the Palestinian population by force.”

“Now, Trump has vowed to carry out the Final Solution on Israel’s behalf, and possibly with U.S. troops,” the journalist and author continued. “Israelis love his genocidal energy, with 80% telling the Jerusalem Post they favor Trump’s plan, and only 13% declaring it ‘immoral.’”

Netanyahu ‘the destroyer of American foreign policy,’ a man who ‘has not even a sliver of decency’

With ample demonstrations that Israel has committed the international crime of genocide against the Palestinian people, Sachs affirmed that Gaza is a “demolition site” precisely because Israel and the U.S. made it so. “This is what a genocide is before our eyes.”

The economics professor, who is Jewish himself, went on to call out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has presided over the genocide and exercised enormous influence over the U.S. government’s complicity in this crime. Sachs referred to him as “the destroyer of American presidents and the destroyer of American foreign policy,” a man “who really has not even a sliver of decency.”

READ: On Holocaust Memorial Day, Jewish group protests Israel’s ‘sadistic’ genocide in Gaza

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defense chief Yoav Gallant “for crimes against humanity and war crimes” including “starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

“What Trump is doing right now is putting the entire world against the United States, essentially every country,” Sachs explained. “Within 22 days, three weeks and one day, almost all of the world is against the United States.”

Col. Macgregor: Trump and Netanyahu seeking to trigger ‘a confrontation that will lead to a wider regional war’

In a complementary interview with Napolitano the same day, Colonel Douglas Macgregor called the geopolitical effects of Trump’s statements “catastrophic” for the United States’ position in the world and long-term strategic interests.

The “disregarding of anything remotely associated with international law,” along with the “complete contempt” for those who appeal to it, means “we’ve destroyed ourselves, particularly in the Islamic world,” but the rest of the globe as well, he said.

READ: Col. Macgregor: The ‘top priority’ for Israel is to make Gaza ‘unlivable,’ expel all survivors (November 2023)

“What gives us the right to annex land that is not ours?” Macgregor asked. “What gives us the right to drive off the people that live on that land? I don’t care if it’s Greenland or Gaza or anywhere else. We have no such right.”

“Now, we do have power, and the signal that President Trump is sending, which is a very dangerous one, is that power legitimates,” he observed. “That’s it, no law, just power. Remember, law means moral restraint. Where’s our moral restraint? It’s non-existent.”

Examining the deportment of both Trump and Israeli officials, the decorated combat veteran proposed, “the only conclusion anybody watching this can reach is that he is interested, along with Mr. Netanyahu, in triggering a confrontation that will lead to a wider regional war.”

Israel’s objective is to ‘completely annihilate the Arab populations in Gaza and on the West Bank’

President Trump has repeatedly demanded that neighboring countries Jordan and Egypt accept hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees, survivors of Israel’s genocide and victims of their ethnic cleansing, with each nation flatly refusing to do so.

READ: Expelling the Palestinian people has always been a goal of Zionism

Being forced to accept these people is an existential threat to both of these governments, Macgregor explained, endangering even the lives of King Abdullah II of Jordan, and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt due to potential violent uprisings.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has been “very emphatic about what they will not tolerate and what they will not support,” the retired colonel explained.

This includes the maintaining of the gulf nation’s “firm and unwavering” stance that they would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel absent a Palestinian State, and their reaffirming the nation’s “unequivocal rejection” of attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, adding that its position on this issue is “non-negotiable and not subject to compromises.”

Macgregor also reviewed the popular zeal in Turkey for their military to come to the defense of the Palestinians, along with the new Syrian leadership, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and more.

Given Trump’s administration is lacking high level staff who are going “to obstruct the aims of Israeli policy, which is to completely annihilate the Arab populations in Gaza and on the West Bank,” the military expert explained, “I think (these Arab nations) are getting ready to go to war,” should the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians resume.

“And we will find that we are up against an alliance that has finally coalesced across the whole region,” he said.

Expect major Middle East war very soon, that will ‘bring everybody in’

In a Thursday interview exploring the same topic with Napolitano, retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson explained how he and a group of military colleagues examined troop capabilities and dispositions in the region, including those of Turkey in Syria, the Israelis, the Jordanians, Egyptians, and Iraqis.

Considering “what all those forces might do if they acted even in reasonable concert and attacked Israel,” Wilkerson and his colleagues concluded that “Israel would disappear.” Though they believed Israel would utilize their nuclear weapons in this scenario, they maintained, “that’s how in peril Israel could be ultimately.”

Macgregor went on to say that he didn’t think Trump “understands that Israel is viewed within the framework of the entire region, by everybody who lives there, as an artificial construct. It is not a natural development. It’s something that was implanted under the British empire and has never fully assimilated and never tried to assimilate in any way shape or form into the region.”

“If you look at that and then you look at what’s been going on right now, it is impossible to think that we will avoid, between now and March, at some point a major regional war that will inevitably bring everybody in,” he said.

Prelates of Jerusalem: ‘mass displacement, an injustice that strikes at the very heart of human dignity’

Immediately following Trump’s announcement of his intention to annex Gaza two weeks ago, virtually every Arab nation issued statements of rejection of the plan as did Russia, China, Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, Italy, the U.K., Australia, the Netherlands, and more.

READ: Most of the world is rejecting Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza and displace Palestinians

The proposal received unwelcome responses from many Republican legislators and was excoriated by Democrats and human rights organizations which affirmed such a plan would make the United States complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity. Amnesty International said it must therefore be “unequivocally and widely condemned.”

Auxiliary Bishop of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Monsignor William Shomali, echoed this reasoning in an exclusive statement to LifeSiteNews on February 6, calling the plan “unacceptable.”

“The right and freedom of a people to live on their own land and not be forcibly displaced should not even be questioned,” he said.

This was followed up by a strong general statement from The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem last Friday which spoke out “against the grave threat of mass displacement, an injustice that strikes at the very heart of human dignity.”

“The people of Gaza, families who have lived for generations in the land of their ancestors, must not be forced into exile, stripped of whatever is left of their homes, their heritage, and their right to remain in the land that forms the essence of their identity,” the prelates wrote. “As Christians, we cannot be indifferent to such suffering, for the Gospel commands us to uphold the dignity of every human being.”

