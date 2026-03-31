Israeli ambassador to Vatican expresses regret over ‘unfortunate incident’ at Holy Sepulchre

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was denied access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, prompting criticism from Catholic leaders.

(LifeSiteNews) — After a meeting on Monday with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Israeli Ambassador to the Holy See Yaron Sideman expressed “regret” over the “unfortunate incident” of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, being denied access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday.

In a March 30 statement released via Telegram and reported by Vatican News, the Holy See announced that Parolin, along with Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, had met with Sideman earlier that day to discuss and clarify the “unfortunate incident” on Palm Sunday. The Holy See noted the agreement reached between the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and local Israeli authorities allowing the liturgical celebrations for Holy Week and Easter inside the church.

On the morning of Palm Sunday, March 29, Israeli police had stopped Pizzaballa and Father Francesco Ielpo, Custodian of the Holy Land, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, thus preventing them from celebrating Mass at the location on apparent security grounds linked to the ongoing war.

In its statement, the Holy See Press Office stressed that during the conversation “regret was expressed over what happened, clarifications were provided, and note was taken of the agreement reached between the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local authorities regarding participation in the liturgies of the Easter Triduum at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.”

READ: Israeli police block Cdl. Pizzaballa from Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

Notably, Pizzaballa and Ielpo were stopped while proceeding privately, without any form of procession or public ceremony, and were compelled to turn back. As a consequence, for the first time in centuries, the heads of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land were unable to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

“This incident is a grave precedent,” the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land noted in a joint press release, adding that the measure was “manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate” and constituted “an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the Status Quo.”

The Patriarchate further underscored that, since the beginning of the war, Church authorities had “complied fully with all imposed restrictions: public gatherings were canceled, attendance (at liturgies) was prohibited, and arrangements were made to broadcast the celebrations” worldwide to ensure participation by the faithful.

Israeli police had defended the decision, stating that all holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem lacking protected areas had been closed to worshipers, in accordance with directives issued by the Home Front Command. The authorities indicated that the Patriarchate’s request for access had been examined and denied for those reasons.

Jonathan Peled, Israel’s ambassador to Italy, went a step further, insisting that Pizzaballa had been clearly informed in advance that access to places of worship was not permitted for security reasons and stressing that the Latin patriarch nevertheless chose not to comply with those instructions.

READ: Why are American Catholic influencers silent about attacks on Christians in Gaza?

Later that day, however, Israeli President Isaac Herzog reported that he had spoken directly with the patriarch to express regret over the incident, attributing the situation to ongoing war threats, including missile attacks allegedly targeting Israeli territory.

After public reaction and diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that measures were being arranged to allow access for religious authorities in the next few days. Netanyahu later confirmed that he had instructed relevant authorities to grant Pizzaballa “full and immediate access” to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

On March 30, the same day the Holy See met with Sideman, the Latin Patriarchate and the Custody of the Holy Land issued a further joint statement confirming that “the matters concerning the Holy Week and Easter celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre have been addressed and resolved in coordination with the relevant authorities.” Access for Church representatives was secured to allow the continuation of Holy Week and Easter liturgies at the Holy Sepulchre while “the existing restrictions on public gatherings remain in force for the time being.”

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