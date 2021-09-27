Israeli Health Minister suggests universally enforced COVID passport has ‘no medical justification’

Nitzan Horowitz was caught on a hot mic admitting that widespread implementation of COVID passports is not “epidemiologically” necessary but is meant to pressure vaccination.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israel’s health minister was caught on a hot mic September 13 indicating that universal enforcement of COVID passports is not justified for health reasons but is meant to compel people into receiving the jab.

Despite lack of “medical justification” for requiring COVID passports in certain areas, such as swimming pools, an extensive green pass policy is necessary to urge Israelis to get vaccinated, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz suggested to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, seemingly unaware that he was being broadcast live to the entire country on Channel 12.

“In response to Shaked’s suggestion that the ‘green pass’ could be removed as a requirement for outdoor seating at restaurants, Horowitz said, ‘For swimming pools, too, not just in restaurants,’” Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported.

“Epidemiologically, it’s true,” Horowitz said, according to JNS. “The thing is, I’m telling you, our problem is people who don’t get vaccinated. We need [to influence] them a bit; otherwise, we won’t get out of this [pandemic situation].”

On August 18, Israel expanded the areas in which its COVID “green pass” is required to include swimming pools, museums, libraries, national parks and nature reserves. Hotels, restaurants, cafes, gyms and culture events were already subject to the pass.

Horowitz further explained to Shaked why the “Green Pass” is being enforced nearly everywhere in Israel: “There is a kind of universality to the ‘green pass’ system, other than at malls, where I think it should be imposed, [because] now it’s clear that it applies nowhere.”

He continued, “We don’t want to do things that have no medical justification. But I’m telling you that we have a problem. The ‘green pass’ isn’t even being enforced; certainly not in the Arab sector, where it doesn’t exist at all. And I’m seeing the effect on the hospitals.”

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern joined the conversation and was heard saying about the unvaccinated, “It’s annoying that they’re taking up the [hospital] beds.”

Horowitz replied, “Those in intensive care, yes.”

After sharing this admission by Horowitz, AI researcher Dr. Eli David drew attention to a tweet in which Horowitz claimed that Che Guevera — who mercilessly executed at least hundreds (the precise number is debated) of Cubans at La Cabaña prison alone — “brought into the world” more good than evil “in the overall balance.”

Israel has made headlines in recent months for skyrocketing COVID case and hospitalization rates among the vaccinated. As of early August, Dr. Kobi Haviv, director of the Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, noted on Israel’s Channel 13 that “most of the population” of Israel is vaccinated, and that he was seeing “85-90% of hospitalizations” were for those “fully vaccinated.”

“Unfortunately, the vaccine … as they say, its effectiveness is waning,” he added.

Epidemiologist Nadav Davidovitch, a professor at Ben Gurion University, called Israel a “strange case” for categorization by other governments, as The Times of Israel reported. “We have some of the highest rates for both infections and vaccinations,” Davidovitch noted.

Because of its rising COVID infection numbers, Israel is among six countries whose residents are banned from entering Sweden. The decision followed the European Union’s removal of Israel from their list of countries labeled “epidemiologically safe.”

Data from Israel suggests that not only is the jab currently ineffective at preventing COVID infection and hospitalization — it is far more dangerous than the virus itself.

A re-analysis of published data from the Israeli Health Ministry by Dr. Hervé Seligmann and engineer Haim Yativ showed that Pfizer’s mRNA experimental jab killed “about 40 times more (elderly) people than the disease itself would have killed” during a five-week period.

Canadian alternative media outlet WholeHearted Media warned of the human rights dangers that could arise from the implementation of vaccine passports in a video it released through its Instagram channel last week. According to the video, “Vaccine passports could literally lead to rivers of blood.”

The presenter of the video, Israel Gimba, compared the segregation imposed by vaccine passports to the societal divide imposed prior to genocide in Rwanda and the USSR.

“These passports will make a majority of people superior over a minority,” Gimba said. “They will literally create ‘us versus them.’”

