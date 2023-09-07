Israeli hospitals rebel against gov’t order to test all new patients for COVID

The public hospitals will not follow the Israeli Health Ministry's request to test every incoming patient but rather 'continue to perform PCR tests according to clinal judgment.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Israel’s public hospitals have reportedly refused to conduct PCR tests on all new patients, acting against the request of the Health Ministry.

According to a letter by Israel’s General Public Hospital Mangers’s Forum now circulating on social media, the public hospitals will not follow the Health Ministry’s request to test every incoming patient but rather “continue to perform PCR tests according to clinal judgment.”

Israel Ministry of Health ordered hospitals to tests all patients for Covid. The hospitals responded by telling the Ministry to f*ck off (in professional language) 🤣 Translation thanks to @GalG____ : The request: The response: pic.twitter.com/GOuEhHtvAX — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 6, 2023

“We received your letter requesting to carry out Covid PCR screening tests for all admitted for hospitalization in the internal department for 3 weeks, regardless of the reason for hospitalization,” the English translation of the letter provided by Israeli lawyer Gal Gur reads. “We understand the need for the health system to characterize the morbidity and classification of the virus.”

“In our professional opinion, performing the test for all hospitalized patients will not bring effective information,” the letter continued.

“On the other hand, this volume of activity imposes an unreasonable workload on us, especially in laboratories that are already very busy. In addition, this will result in considerable expenses of the purchases and salary budget in a period that is economically challenging.”

“With great respect, the [number] of patients arriving for hospitalization due to Covid is low, [and] therefore it may be preferable to conduct this testing survey in the community where most of the patients with respiratory symptoms are located and there will be a more significant effect to the survey there.”

“The public hospitals will continue to perform PCR tests according to clinical judgment,” the letter concluded.

The statement by the representatives of the public hospitals is a response to a widely reported request by the Israeli Health Ministry to all hospitals to “perform a PCR test for Covid [on] all those admitted to hospitalization” for “the next 3 weeks,” that is, from September 3 to September 24, 2023.

At the beginning of the COVID crisis, Israel was one of the first countries to introduce restrictive measures, including large-scale lockdowns. The demand by the Health Ministry to re-introduce mandatory PCR tests, which have been shown to be flawed and to produce inaccurate results, came amid rumors of lockdowns and mask mandates returning this fall.

In a press conference on September 6, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said that “COVID is here to stay” and that “we will continue to need tools to fight it,” fueling speculations of draconian measures being introduced again soon.

The refusal of Israel’s public hospitals to comply with the order to conduct widespread PCR tests might be a sign of a growing pushback against draconian and nonsensical COVID-related interventions.

