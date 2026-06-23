Israeli journalist predicts war with Egypt within 15 years

Zionist journalist Amiad Cohen suggested the Muslim Brotherhood will eventually seize Egypt, turning it into an existential threat to Israel and, he argued, Western civilization as a whole.

(LifeSiteNews) — During the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) International Policy Summit held in Jerusalem this week, Jewish Zionist journalist and commentator Amiad Cohen delivered stark predictions about Israel’s ongoing future aggressions in the Middle East.

Speaking during a panel on U.S.-Israel relations, Cohen bluntly asserted that Israel will be at war with Egypt in 15 years, driven by the anticipated rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in that nation and abroad.

Cohen, who resides as an occupier in the illegal Israeli “settlement” of Eli in the West Bank, described the Muslim Brotherhood as a growing threat, stating, “The number one threat for America is the Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood are trying to take over now Florida and Texas. First, they take Florida, then they take Texas, then America falls” he claimed, without addressing the ironic dominance of the Israel lobby over the U.S. Congress and its incalculable costs to Americans.

“Fifteen years from now, Israel will have a war with Egypt.” Zionist activist Amiad Cohen tells Jewish News Syndicate Summit in Israel that a war with Egypt is on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/ctCsHsCVd7 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 21, 2026

CAIR (Council on American–Islamic Relations) is a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., and the Muslim Brotherhood is s Sunni proselytization movement oriented toward instilling societies with Islamic doctrines in charitable organizations, politics, and law.

Cohen went on to propose this organization and the related movement in the U.S. are “not only a threat for America,” but “a threat for Israel” as well.

“In 15 years from now Israel will have a war with Egypt. The Muslim Brotherhood will eventually take over Egypt. The Muslim Brotherhood, which is a Sunni Jihad – now after we weaken the Shia Jihad – will be a threat to the world,” he claimed.

He also warned of NATO-member Turkey’s expanding influence, asserting the Turkish foreign minister Fidam Khan announced an intention to take “Damascus and Jerusalem,” though LifeSiteNews could not find evidence supporting this claim.

Framing “the Sunni Jihad” as “the next enemy,” Cohen urged preparation for this proposed looming danger saying, “Israel needs to be strong, America needs to be strong. Unfortunately, America is weak.”

The West Bank occupier went on suggesting the matters posed a dramatic challenge for Israeli leaders, stating:

Imagine you’re an Israeli prime minister today. And you understand that in 15 years you’re going to have a war with Egypt and you don’t know who’s going to be the president of the United States in 15 years from now. What do you do today to address that challenge?

The influence of CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood in America, he proposed, is “a threat not only to Israel, not to Western society, it’s a threat to mankind.”

Cohen did not address the fact that, while he was making this argument on Sunday, Israel was refusing to end its aggression and occupation of southern Lebanon, a requirement of the recent Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran. As a result, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, and thus an ominous economic collapse looms.

READ: Poll data reveals collapse in US support for Israel across party lines

‘A Clean Break’: U.S.-backed wars of aggression to fortify Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine

Cohen’s remarks additionally echo a long-term strategic vision articulated in the 1996 document “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm,” prepared for then-incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by American neoconservative advisors, including Richard Perle.

As economist Jeffrey Sachs detailed in his June 2025 analysis, the strategy called for Israel to abandon the “land for peace” framework, ending its illegal ongoing occupation of internationally recognized Palestinian territory, in favor of a two-state solution. Instead, this strategy was aimed at reshaping the Middle East through U.S.-backed wars of aggression.

“They advocated that Israel would not withdraw from the Palestinian lands captured in the 1967 war in exchange for regional peace,” Sachs wrote. “Instead, Israel would reshape the Middle East to its liking. Crucially, the strategy envisioned the U.S. as the main force to achieve these aims – waging wars in the region to dismantle governments opposed to Israel’s dominance over Palestine.”

Sachs noted that this approach was pursued after 9/11, aligning with plans to target multiple nations as revealed by General Wesley Clark: “Attack and destroy the governments in seven countries in five years – starting with Iraq, then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.”

Tucker: Israel’s goal is chaos, dysfunction, as a means of facilitating expansion

Recent commentary by Tucker Carlson has highlighted how these objectives continue to drive policy. In a monologue last Wednesday, Carlson explained that public rationales for action against Iran mask deeper aims.

“The real goal is the Israeli goal. And the Israeli goal is not regime change or end of the nuclear program. The Israeli goal is chaos, is dysfunction, is an open, separating wound that lasts for generations. The real goal is Syria or Libya or Iraq, Somalia. The real goal is destruction for its own sake. Any potential rival to your power is so consumed with the tribal ethnic conflict in his own country that he has no ability to resist your territorial expansion,” Carlson explained.

Israeli plan: perpetual war in the region

Reaffirming this plan for perpetual war against nations in the region that seek to resist or impede in some way Israel’s ongoing occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide of the Palestinian people, convicted Jewish American spy Jonathan Pollard recently reinforced Israel’s plans for these continued open aggressions.

In a late May podcast, Pollard emphasized that Iran is “a problem we absolutely have to finish,” along with Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He then emphasized that, following these objectives, “The storm is coming” with regard to “the next war, which will probably be against Turkey and Egypt.”

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