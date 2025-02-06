Israeli minister of defence orders IDF to prepare ‘exit options’ for residents of Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has tasked the military with enabling Gazans to leave, proposing special land, sea, and air routes while accusing nations critical of Israel’s conflict of ‘hypocrisy’ if they refuse to accept those who flee.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has tasked the military with crafting a plan to permit “any resident of Gaza” to leave the region and place then in “any county willing to receive them.”

In comments posted on Katz’s X account, the defence minister ordered the Israeli Defence Forces to develop “exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangement for departure by sea and air” for any Gazan who wishes to evacuate the warzone, adding that the “people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary everywhere in the world.”

I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them. Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population,… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) February 6, 2025

Katz argued that countries including “Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others,” which he said have “falsely accused Israel over its action in Gaza,” would be “legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory” as part of the displacement of the region.

The “hypocrisy” of any such country refusing to take in Gazan migrants “will be exposed,” the defence minister claimed. “Countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza.”

Describing President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over” and redevelop the 139 square mile strip of land as “bold” – a plan which Trump said would mean “Palestinians have no alternative but to leave Gaza” – Katz said that “resettling” current residents elsewhere would “support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after Hamas.”

Indeed, Trump stated during a Tuesday press conference that the U.S. will “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area … I think the potential and the Gaza Strip is unbelievable.”

Following Katz’s announcement, Trump revealed plans on his Truth Social platform this morning for the Gaza strip to “be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting.”

The president and real estate mogul clarified that Palestinians “would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” adding that those people “would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.”

“Stability for the region would reign,” he claimed.

While no specifics as to the resettlement of Gazans and the redevelopment of the region were outlined, Trump stated that the U.S., “working with great development teams from all over the world, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.”

Share











