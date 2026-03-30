Israeli police block Cdl. Pizzaballa from Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

(LifeSiteNews) — Israeli police prevented Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for Palm Sunday Mass, citing security reasons.

On the morning of March 29, Palm Sunday, Israeli police stopped Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Father Francesco Ielpo, Custodian of the Holy Land, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, preventing them from celebrating Mass at the location. Authorities justified the action on security grounds linked to the ongoing war.

“This incident is a grave precedent,” the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land stated in a joint press release, adding that the measure was “manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate” and constituted “an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the Status Quo.”

Pizzaballa and Ielpo were stopped while proceeding privately, without any form of procession or public ceremony, and were compelled to turn back. As a consequence, for the first time in centuries, the heads of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land were unable to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

READ: Christians warned to expect increased hostility, persecution after bill passes in Canada

The Patriarchate emphasized that, since the beginning of the war, Church authorities had “complied fully with all imposed restrictions: public gatherings were cancelled, attendance [at liturgies] was prohibited, and arrangements were made to broadcast the celebrations” worldwide to ensure participation by the faithful.

Israeli police defended the decision, stating that all holy sites in the Old City had been closed to worshippers lacking protected areas, in accordance with directives issued by the Home Front Command. The authorities indicated that the Patriarchate’s request for access had been examined and denied for these reasons.

Israel’s ambassador to Italy, Jonathan Peled, went further in defending the authorities’ actions, insisting that Pizzaballa had been clearly informed in advance that access to places of worship was not permitted for security reasons and stressing that the Latin patriarch nevertheless chose not to comply with those instructions.

Later on the same day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog reported that he had spoken directly with the patriarch to express regret over the incident, attributing the situation to ongoing threats, including missile attacks allegedly targeting Israeli territory.

Following public reaction and diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that measures were being arranged to allow access for religious authorities in the next few days. Netanyahu later confirmed that he had instructed relevant authorities to grant Pizzaballa “full and immediate access” to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

However, since they were unable to celebrate Mass, the cardinal and the custodian commemorated Palm Sunday with adoration of the Holy Cross at the entrance of the Basilica of the Agony, also known as the Basilica of the Nations. The basilica stands directly opposite the Golden Gate of the Walls of Jerusalem, the gate through which Jesus entered the city.

READ: A worldwide invitation: Join the first-ever global Marian Eucharistic procession

“In this afternoon of Palm Sunday we gather without a procession, without palms waving through the streets. This absence is not merely a matter of formalities,” Pizzaballa said. “It is the war that has interrupted our festive journey, making even the simple joy of following our King difficult. Our brothers and sisters of the Holy Land cannot fill the streets this Sunday nor join their voices to the festive procession. Their absence is not empty before the Lord.”

On March 30, the Latin Patriarchate and the Custody of the Holy Land issued a further joint press release confirming that “the matters concerning the Holy Week and Easter celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre have been addressed and resolved in coordination with the relevant authorities.” Access for Church representatives was secured to allow the continuation of Holy Week and Easter liturgies at the Holy Sepulchre, while “the existing restrictions on public gatherings remain in force for the time being.” (Full statement follows.)

Joint Press Release

Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land

Jerusalem – Holy Monday, 30 March 2026

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land hereby confirm that the matters concerning the Holy Week and Easter celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre have been addressed and resolved in coordination with the relevant authorities. In agreement with the Israel Police, access for representatives of the Churches has been secured in order to conduct the liturgies and ceremonies and to preserve the ancient Easter traditions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Naturally, and in light of the current state of war, the existing restrictions on public gatherings remain in force for the time being. Accordingly, the Churches will ensure that the liturgies and prayers are broadcast live to the faithful in the Holy Land and throughout the world.

We express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, for his prompt attention and valued intervention. We also extend our appreciation to the Heads of State and officials who acted swiftly to convey their firm positions, many of whom personally reached out to express their closeness and support.

We wish to emphasize that religious faith constitutes a supreme human value, shared by all religions, Jews, Christians, Muslims, Druze, and others. Especially in times of hardship and conflict, such as those presently endured, safeguarding the freedom of worship remains a fundamental and shared duty.

It is our hope that appropriate arrangements will continue to be found, enabling prayer to take place in places of worship, particularly in the Holy Places of all religions, in a manner that respects both legitimate safety needs and the religious observances and prayers that are of profound importance to hundreds of millions of believers.

The Church remains in continuous dialogue with the authorities, including the Israel Police. We pray and hope for an end to the tragic war affecting the region, mindful of the heavy consequences it has on all.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land reaffirm their commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and the preservation of the Status Quo.

Blessed Holy Week.

Share









