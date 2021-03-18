Italian authorities investigate death of man who took AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

ITALY, March 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Law enforcement officials in the Italian town of Biella have opened a manslaughter investigation into the death of a man a day after receiving an injection of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York Post reports that 57-year-old music teacher Sandro Tognatti went home after receiving his injection Saturday, then went to bed with a high fever. His wife called an ambulance the next morning, but he died Sunday.

Prosecutors from the Piedmont region opened an investigation the same day, along with confiscating almost 400,000 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the same batch as Tognatti’s. They say no causal link between the shot and the death has yet been established, but prosecutor Teresa Angela Camelio says they want to be “completely sure” that it “cannot be attributed to the above-mentioned inoculation.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved even for emergency use in the United States, but reports of deaths and blood clotting have led at least nine countries so far — Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lavia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Sweden — to suspend its usage.

AstraZeneca insists concerns of blood clots are unfounded, and the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to endorse its usage.

But concerns over AstraZeneca, as well as COVID-19 vaccines developed by several other companies, persist thanks in part to the checkered record of the WHO, and more broadly due to public health officials’ contradictory guidances on every aspect of the pandemic over the past year, from masks to lockdowns. This week, the New York Times published an admission that not only may the six-foot “social distancing” rule be unwarranted, but that “it’s almost like it was pulled out of thin air,” according to Virginia Tech viral transmission expert Linsey Marr.

Many also remain wary of the COVID-19 vaccines due to the simple fact that, under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, they were developed and began distribution in less than a year — despite vaccines usually taking a decade or more to go through development, trial, and review. While the Trump initiative has been credited with eliminating from the process bureaucracy unrelated to health and safety, concerns remain that too little is known about the new vaccines’ risks.

Apart from the health concerns, some of the COVID-19 vaccines carry ethical concerns for many, particularly religious and pro-life Americans, due to the use of cells derived from aborted babies in the development process. To help pro-lifers make an informed decision, the Charlotte Lozier Institute has released a detailed breakdown of all the various COVID-19 vaccines in development and whether abortion-derived cell lines were used in their development, production, or testing.

