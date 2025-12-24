Italian court approves ‘gender transition’ for 13-year-old girl

‘Italian law does not consider a minor mature enough to get a tattoo, yet it allows them to undergo a gender transition. This is madness,’ said a Pro Vita & Famiglia spokesperson.

LA SPEZIA, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — An Italian court in La Spezia has legally recognized the supposed “gender change” of a 13-year-old following a medically supervised “transition” process.

On December 21, 2025, the Tribunal of La Spezia, in northern Italy, ordered the rectification of the birth certificate of a 13-year-old minor, allowing the change of both name and registered sex from female to male, after accepting a request submitted by the parents and supported by medical and psychological assessments documenting a completed “gender transition” process.

“This is a historic ruling in terms of precedent,” said family lawyer Stefano Genick, stating that “at 13 years of age, his gender identity is already consolidated, as confirmed by the court-appointed medical evaluations.”

READ: New York governor signs new law to protect abortionists, child gender mutilators

The court decision formally recognizes the adolescent as the youngest individual in Italy to have legally completed a so-called “gender transition.” The ruling followed an application filed by the parents and examined by the judges, which assessed medical documentation, psychological reports, and the minor’s personal situation.

While the legal decision was welcomed by the family and their legal representatives, it also prompted public criticism. Jacopo Coghe, spokesperson for the Italian organization Pro Vita & Famiglia, strongly criticized Italian judges for allowing minors to undergo supposed “gender transition” processes while restricting other forms of consent.

“At 13 years old, Italian law does not consider a minor mature enough to get a small tattoo on their arm, yet it allows them to undergo a gender transition with hormone therapies to change their legal sex and name. This is absolute madness,” Coghe said in an official note.

“We will fight to change Italian law and prevent minors from being involved in sexual transitions, as is happening in more and more countries around the world. It is also chilling to think that the same judiciary that approved the parents’ request in this case is the one that tore apart the ‘Family in the Woods’ and denied their reunification over alleged educational shortcomings. This is a complete overturning of common sense, justice, and reality.”

In 2021, when she was nine years old, the little girl reportedly began to display masculine behaviours. The first to notice this was said to be her twin sister, followed by the parents. The family therefore began to treat her as a male and turned to a major hospital in Florence, which followed the case in the subsequent years from a clinical and psychiatric standpoint.

Specialists in andrology and endocrinology effectively diagnosed gender dysphoria and initiated therapy with triptorelin, a drug that blocks puberty by reducing the production of sex hormones. The family then asked Italian judges to legally recognize the “transition,” so that the girl would be listed as “male” also in official documents.

The court accepted the request. The decision was based on several explicitly cited factors, including “the psychotherapeutic pathway followed consistently, the hormone therapies administered successfully, and the mature management of the social discomfort associated with the process of change,” as reported by the Italian newspaper Libero. The judges concluded that the minor had developed “full awareness of the incongruence between his body and his experienced gender identity.”

There is no Italian law establishing a minimum age for so-called “gender transition,” either from a medical or a legal standpoint. In the rest of Europe, however, the situation varies greatly from country to country: Spain has the more permissive regulation (Ley Trans 2023), while in Hungary such procedures are outright prohibited, and in countries such as Poland there is no specific law.

In Italy, thanks to this ruling, from now on a nine-year-old child may be considered capable of beginning a “gender transition” process, even though the 2011 law no longer requires surgical intervention to change official documents. Italian law, however, at the same time considers persons under the age of 14 not mature enough to be held criminally responsible for serious offences such as theft or homicide, and always treats them as subjects to be protected through social services.

Share











