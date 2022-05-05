Italian court rules COVID vaccine mandate unconstitutional, cites ‘fatal side effects’

The court concluded that the mandatory vaccination policy offers ‘no evidence or certainty of an individual or collective health benefit that would be greater than potential damage to [the health of] individuals.’

PALERMO, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — An Italian court ruled that Italy’s mandatory COVID vaccination policy is unconstitutional.

Sicily’s Court of Administrative Justice issued its ruling on March 23, challenging Italy’s constitutional court on the legitimacy of a vaccine mandate imposed in the country since October 2021 that requires most employees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access their place of work.

The court cited “adverse events,” a “lack of informed consent,” a “lack of pharmacovigilance,” and a “lack of pre-vaccination triage” as “critical issues” making the mandate unconstitutional.

Italian lawyer Marco Mori commented on the groundbreaking ruling in a video posted on Rumble last week.

The ruling was issued after an appeal by a trainee nurse in the third year of his nursing program who was denied access to the University of Palermo and was unable to continue his course for not having been vaccinated.

The court accepted the arguments of attorneys Vincenzo Sparti and Roberto De Petro in defense of the nurse.

In the appeal, the two lawyers included a number of investigative reports by the Italian Medicine Agency (AIFA) on various vaccines that showed a higher proportion of adverse events for COVID vaccines per dose administered than any other vaccines.

These included serious and fatal adverse events.

Notwithstanding the higher numbers and proportion of adverse events, the court argued that “the criterion set by the Constitutional Court for compulsory medical treatments to be enforced is not likely to include a quantitative evaluation,” meaning that the quantity of adverse events should not, according to the Sicilian court, determine the constitutionality of the mandate.

Rather, the court focused on the potential severity of adverse events.

“The lawfulness of a mandatory vaccination is to be excluded, if it uses products whose effects on the vaccinated patients’ health exceed the threshold of normal tolerability, which cannot include the risk of serious or fatal adverse effects, even if these are small portion in relation to the vaccinated population,” the court said.

According the court’s ruling, the potential for serious or even fatal side effects automatically renders the mandate unconstitutional.

Moreover, the court noted a number of other issues pertaining to mandatory vaccination in Italy, including a lack of active pharmacovigilance, a lack of pre-vaccination triage and of informed consent, and the fact that those who refuse vaccination are often prevented from working or are hindered in their training.

Citing recent data showing the ineffectiveness of COVID vaccines, particularly in the face of new variants, the court concluded that the mandatory vaccination policy offers “no evidence or certainty of an individual or collective health benefit which would be greater than potential damage to [the health of] individuals, but on the contrary, “there appears to be a lack of adequate balance between important constitutional values, such as the protection of health on the one hand and the ability to work and study on the other.”

