Italian court seizes children from off-grid homeschool family, sparking state overreach concerns

An Italian court’s decision to remove three children from their parents over isolation, schooling, and lifestyle choices has triggered political uproar.

(LifeSiteNews) — The measure by which a juvenile court in Italy ordered the removal of three children from their parents has sparked heated debate between the government and the judiciary and fiercely split public opinion.

On November 20, three minors who lived with their parents in a farmhouse in the middle of a forest in Abruzzo, Italy, were removed by order of the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila, following checks conducted after a suspected mushroom poisoning incident. These checks revealed a dwelling without water, electricity, or heating, as well as the absence of vaccinations for the children and school enrollment.

The court order, filed with detailed reasoning, identified among the main reasons for intervention the children’s condition of isolation, deemed harmful to their fundamental right to social life and psychosocial development. Institutional reaction erupted when members of the Meloni government criticized the decision, raising doubts that led to a sharp confrontation with the juvenile judiciary.

“I cannot deny my perplexity regarding the decision taken,” declared Archbishop Bruno Forte, ordinary of the Diocese of Chieti-Vasto, where the case unfolded. “Dialogue could have been pursued with determination. I wonder whether the proportion between the parents’ actions and the measure is justified.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio discussed the matter, considering the possibility of sending ministerial inspectors to L’Aquila – an initiative which, while falling within the executive’s prerogatives, was perceived by many as a potential influence on the juvenile judiciary. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called the judges’ decision a “shame,” claiming that the state’s intervention had overstepped “into the realm of private education.”

In the face of silence on the matter from the Italian Episcopal Conference, a moderate but clear stance was expressed by Forte, who declared himself “perplexed” by the outcome of the proceedings. The prelate urged institutions to “recognize the space rightly due to the family and parental authority,” while affirming the need to act “in the service of the greatest good of the children.” His stance further amplified the resonance of the case, placing it also within the ethical debate on the relationship between public authority and the educational role of parents.

The episode gained political significance at a time when the Meloni government is promoting a reform of the separation of judicial careers lines, a project that envisions two distinct and non-communicating paths between judges and public prosecutors, in order to better define functions and responsibilities. The clash surrounding the “Forest Family” is seen as a test of the tension between judicial independence and the political direction of the executive, a topic long fraught in Italian political debate.

The family, of Anglo-Australian origin and composed of spouses Nathan and Catherine Trevallion and their three children aged between 6 and 8, lived in a farmhouse immersed in the Abruzzo forest. The entire episode originated from a health check following a suspected mushroom poisoning involving one of the minors. This incident led social services and competent authorities to inspect the family’s residence, organized according to a self-sufficient lifestyle, disconnected from essential service networks.

During the investigation, the judges examined both the feasibility of the “neo-rural” lifestyle chosen by the parents and its impact on the children, concluding that prolonged total isolation posed a real risk to the minors’ psychosocial development. The order ultimately mandated removal, a measure that sparked national debate over the boundary between educational freedom, child protection, and the state’s role in situations of family vulnerability.

The case also touches on parents’ right to provide education, as the court, in examining the minors’ situation, had to assess whether the lack of school enrollment fell within the scope of legitimately exercized homeschooling or represented an additional sign of an inadequate environment.

The neo-rural lifestyle adopted by the family was, in fact, accompanied by practices the mother used to support herself economically, such as “energy readings” and other para-mediumistic activities – elements that helped convince the judges to verify the actual protection of the children’s educational development.

The central question now is whether the judicial intervention was directed against an alternative lifestyle choice or against a concretely dangerous environment, since the outcome of this case will influence how the state addresses non-state directed forms of education in the future, already subject in Italy to stringent controls and a particularly restrictive regulatory framework.

