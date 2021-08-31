Italian diocese requires COVID-19 Green Pass for Episcopal Ordination Mass

The requirement that episcopal ordination Mass attendees present Italy’s Green Pass opposes both canon law and the guidance of the Italian bishops

ALBANO LAZIALE, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — An Italian diocese has announced that a COVID-19 Green Pass will be required to attend an Episcopal Ordination Mass.

This stricture is in defiance of Italian Episcopal Conference instructions.

The Diocese of Albano cited Italian law in highlighting the need for the Green Pass to “access the celebration area” for the episcopal ordination. The diocese website displays a graphic explaining that the pass, which is issued by the Italian government, can be obtained either with an “Anti Covid-19” vaccination, a negative molecular/antigen test, or a COVID-19 “certificate of recovery.”

Andrea Zambrano, writing for the Italian paper The Daily Compass, noted that while the announcement page does not mention a Mass, episcopal ordinations always involve a solemn Mass.

The diocese shared that the Mass, to be held on September 8, will also commemorate the priestly Jubilee of Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, who leads the suburbicarian (i.e. near the City of Rome) diocese of Albano as a member of the highest order of cardinals. The first conconsecrants will be Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Monsignor Fernando Tarcisio Filograna, bishop of the diocese of Nardo-Gallipoli.

While the diocese has cited Italian law n.105 in deeming the Green Pass “necessary” to enter the Albano cathedral for Mass, according to the law’s provisions, churches are not among the places in which the pass is required.

The Green Pass mandate also contravenes a document on the “Green Pass and Liturgical Celebrations,” issued by the Italian bishops conference, which states that “Certification is not required to participate in celebrations.”

Zambrano noted that “the Mass of Albano will be the first Mass” denied to those who do not have a “Green Pass,” and expected it to create a precedent for other Italian dioceses in drawing a “line of demarcation” among the faithful.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 21425 have signed the petition. Let's get to 22500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The planned September Papal Mass in Slovakia goes a step further in its requirement that attendees be vaccinated.

Describing the diocesan prohibition as being “faithful to a lesser god,” Zambrano warned that after the episcopal ordination, “we could be tempted again by the reasoning that, since the Mass is everything, then we must be willing to any sacrifice, humiliation, imposition, in order to take part in it.”

“The key point to understand is that, if we find ourselves – and it could be very soon – in the tragic situation of having to choose between Mass with a vaccine (yes, because who goes to swab every 48 hours?) Or no Mass, by reason of faith we will have to choose the second (in the meantime looking for clandestine Masses),” Zambrano continued.

The plan to exclude Catholic faithful from the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass violates the Catholic Code of Canon Law according to Canon 912, which states that “every baptized person, who is not prohibited by law, can and must be admitted to sacred communion,” and to Canon 843, which states that “Sacred ministers cannot deny the sacraments to those who seek them at appropriate times, are properly disposed, and are not prohibited by law from receiving them.”

Zambrano further noted that to require a “health certificate” to attend Mass or even receive the sacraments, “would mean to consider the Green Pass or any other devilry a precondition of the same importance as Baptism and the profession of right faith.”

“It would be a real heresy, propagated in practice (with the excuse of the pandemic), which would lead us to contradict nothing less than the first Council, that of Jerusalem, and the basic principle, then affirmed, that there can be no other conditions other than right faith to determine access to sacramental grace,” he continued.

Increasing numbers of clergy around the world are demanding vaccination as a precondition for engaging in public ministries, including priestly ministry.

Bishop Sebastiano Sanguinetti of the Diocese of Tempio-Ampurias recently wrote in a letter to his diocese that “all those in the Church who perform community services (Priests, deacons, catechists, formators, group leaders, various ministries) have the obligation to be vaccinated.”

Canadian Bishop Douglas Crosby warned in late July that priests who don’t receive a COVID-19 jab might “not be permitted entrance to health care facilities (hospitals and nursing homes) and schools.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the rector of San Paolo parish in Casale Monferrato, Monsignor Pier Paolo Busto, who is also the director of two diocesan newspapers, hung a sign on the church which read, “Anyone who is not vaccinated is a serious danger. He is not welcome in this church.” Almost 200 people reported it to the mayor, after which the sign was removed in order to comply with the Italian Episcopal Conference.

According to Italy’s National Health Institute (ISS), the Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the prevalent strain in Italy. People who have taken the experimental COVID-19 jab can test positive for the Delta variant and spread it to others.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











