Italian journalist warns about dangers of globalization amid coronavirus

Alessandra Bocchi is an international journalist who thinks globalization has 'gone too far.'
Fri Mar 20, 2020 - 12:52 pm EST
Stephen Kokx
Stephen Kokx
March 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Alessandra Bocchi believes that at least one positive thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is that globalization is being exposed for the danger that it is.

“I think globalization has gone too far,” she told Canadian pro-life activist Jonathon van Maren this week. “We rely on, you know, things that we have no idea where they come from. And we have no idea that we're even dependent on someone else.”

Bocchi is a international journalist who has written for a variety of outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, First Things magazine, The American Conservative, and Spectator USA. 

An Italian, she hails from Lombardy, the region hardest hit with the coronavirus. She is currently stuck in Rome thanks to the government’s lockdown and is live-tweeting her experience there.

Bocchi told van Maren that while the pandemic is “strengthening” Italy’s sense of national solidarity it “worries a lot of us because we don't know what the consequences will be for our economy.”

She explained that a friend of hers who lives in the Italian countryside raises his own chickens and grows his own vegetables. He “feels secure,” she said, but added, “that’s not how I feel living in a major city where I have to go to the grocery store every day.”

She and van Maren made note of the fact that Italy and the United States are reliant on China for a host of goods and products. Bocchi said that it would be better if that wasn’t the case. 

Italians “wish we had more localism right now … the more self reliant we are, the more independent we are.”

