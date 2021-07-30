Italian lawmakers protest vaccine passport in parliament

ROME, July 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A group of Italian lawmakers protested Italy’s impending “health pass” scheme from inside parliament amid continued demonstrations throughout the country.

Video footage from Thursday shows several MPs from the right-wing Brothers of Italy party protesting in the lower house of the Italian parliament with signs that read “no green pass.”

I soldi nostri vanno a finire così pic.twitter.com/lpXeFmovpL — M49 (@M49liberorso) July 29, 2021

Security guards could be seen chasing at least one Brothers of Italy MP, and the parliamentary session was temporarily suspended, the Independent reported.

Italy’s “Green Pass” program, which is set to take effect August 6, requires proof of vaccination, recent recovery from the virus, or negative COVID-19 test results for entry to public venues, including sports stadiums, museums, gyms, and movie theaters. COVID-19 status will also be required for restaurants and cafés.

Nationwide protests against the Green Pass have swept Italy since lawmakers approved the measure last week. Videos published on social media appear to show thousands demonstrating Wednesday throughout Rome, breaking Italy’s social distancing and mask requirements and restrictions on large gatherings.

Rome protests tonight against Italy’s #GreenPass which from Aug. 6 bans entry to stadiums, museums, theatres, cinemas, swimming pools, gyms, and indoor restaurants except for those who’ve either had at least one jab, negative test within 48 hrs, or recently recovered from #COVID pic.twitter.com/UPuotdDVtv — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) July 29, 2021

Crowds shouted “no green pass” and “hands off our children,” among other things. Italian authorities this week approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young 12 years old.

Additional protests were held in at least 12 cities across Italy, following a wave of massive protests last weekend in major cities, including Milan and Turin. MPs with the nationalist Lega party have joined some of the recent demonstrations, Euractiv reported.

��BOOOOOM⚡️ This is Milan in Italy today as well. These protests are growing every week across the world! The tipping point will come! pic.twitter.com/xGGxV04T5a — No More Lockdowns UK (@NMLockdownsUK) July 24, 2021

Italy’s coalition government has so far declined to implement the Green Pass for public transportation or domestic flights, amid pushback from conservatives, according to the Daily Express, though discos will remain shut down. Health passes were initially introduced in Italy last month and had applied to travel within the EU or for large events.

Admission to Holy Mass will not require proof of COVID-19 status, the Catholic bishops of Italy have said.

France has also embraced a mandatory coronavirus “health pass” program and has seen hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of demonstrators repeatedly take to the streets in the last two weeks as a result. Protests have so far been less common in the United States, however, despite the Biden administration imposing new vaccine requirements for all federal workers on Thursday and signaling an upcoming mandate for military personnel.