Italian PM Giorgia Meloni visits Pope Francis in hospital: ‘Found him alert and responsive’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital after the Pope was diagnosed with pneumonia. 'I am very happy to have found him alert and responsive,' she said. 'We joked as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humor.'

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the Pope was diagnosed with pneumonia Tuesday night.

“I am very happy to have found him alert and responsive,” Meloni said. “We joked as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humor.”

According to a press statement, Meloni wished the Pope a speedy recovery on behalf of the Italian nation and its government. She is reportedly Francis’ first visitor apart from his inner circle at the Vatican.

On Wednesday morning, a very brief update from Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni had announced that Francis rested well and ate breakfast.

Amid the Pope’s declining health, which led to his February 14 hospitalization, the Vatican announced late Tuesday night that he had now been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

The statement read in part:

The polymicrobial infection, which arose in a context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and which required the use of cortisone and antibiotic therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex. The chest CAT scan that the Holy Father underwent this afternoon, prescribed by the Vatican health team and the medical team of the ‘A. Gemelli’ Polyclinic Foundation, showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further drug therapy.

Numerous calls for prayers for Pope Francis have been made by bishops’ conferences across the world, and were particularly swift to emerge from the Diocese of Rome on the afternoon of his admission to hospital. U.S. Vice President JD Vance has also called on people to pray for the Pontiff.

Francis had been admitted to hospital Friday with a fever and with bronchitis, though the Holy See Press Office told journalists Saturday evening that the fever had apparently subsided, and medical personnel reportedly stated that he was showing “improvement in some values.”

On Sunday evening, his condition was declared “stationary,” but then on Monday the press office announced it had worsened and that “all the investigations carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospital stay.”

His audiences have been canceled up until the end of Sunday, February 23.

Share











