Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: ‘Soros, not Musk is the real threat to democracy’ 

‘So is the problem that Elon Musk is influential and rich or is it that Elon Musk is not a leftist?’ asked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

(LifeSiteNews) — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated that George Soros, not Musk, is the real threat to elections and sovereignty.

Speaking at a 2-hour press conference, at which media had expressed concern about the influence that Elon Musk exerts on both Meloni and on democracies throughout Europe, Meloni asked, “So is the problem that Elon Musk is, let’s say, influential and rich, or is it that Elon Musk is not a leftist?”

Meloni explained that while Musk expresses opinions, Soros interferes with the domestic politics of nations and uses his money to destabilize countries, according to a report by NDTV.

“In my opinion, the interference on the sovereignty of a country is when billions are spent to affect political choices by paying political figures, and this has unfortunately happened with us in the past and no one tore their clothes as … it happened,” said Meloni.

Giorgia Meloni: “Elon Musk is not a danger to democracy, George Soros is.” pic.twitter.com/4RG9gPzdun — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 9, 2025

Prime Minister Meloni also said:

The problem is when wealthy people use their resources to finance parties, associations and political exponents all over the world to influence the political choices of nation-states. That’s not what Musk is doing. This, for example, is what George Soros does. I am not aware of Elon Musk financing political parties, associations or political exponents around the world. This, for example, is what George Soros does. And yes, I consider that to be dangerous interference in the affairs of nation states and in their sovereignty.

Musk has come under heavy fire from leftist forces across the western world for his support of Donald Trump. First Musk vigorously endorsed Trump following the latter’s escape from a July 2024 assassination attempt, and then he accepted a role in Trump’s upcoming administration as co-head, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As such, Musk has become the sworn enemy of those serving in bloated western government bureaucracies.

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter) and other endeavors, Musk has also become a leading advocate for free speech internationally. Stateside, he has opposed the brutal censoring policies of the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, the 94-year-old, Hungarian-born billionaire financier George Soros has reportedly been the American Democratic Party’s largest donor for many years. He also has a finger in many European pies.

“Soros’ Open Society Foundations gives international support to illegal migrants to try to fight the legal system in sovereign nations that try to deport them,” notes Hungarian Conservative (HC) magazine.

“His Media Matters’ main purpose is to harass advertisers of media companies hosting right-wing content and to manufacture negative press about right-wing public figures,” explained HC.

“He has also funded the campaigns of Attorney Generals across the United States who are lenient with violent criminals, leading to an increase in crime in the major cities of the US.”

Nevertheless, European progressives continue to see Musk, not Soros, as a threat.

In recent weeks, Musk has used his prominent position in social media to repeatedly criticize U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for decisions and policies he and many others feel are to the detriment of those leaders’ co-nationals.

