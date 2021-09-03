Italians may soon face mandatory COVID shots

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is prepared to require jabs if the vaccination rate doesn't reach 80 percent by the end of September.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi wants a mandatory COVID jab policy for all eligible Italian residents.

Vaccines are already required for healthcare, school and university workers, but politicians have been pushing to widen the mandate if an 80 percent vaccination rate isn’t reached this month.

Draghi told reporters at a news conference that he remains confident the country will reach 80 percent by the end of September and that he also would say yes to a vaccine mandate.

“I want to reiterate my invitation to get vaccinated,” he said. “It is an act of care towards oneself, of solidarity towards others, of protection of your family.”

Currently, around 70 percent of Italians over age 12 have received at least one dose and 63 percent have taken both shots.

Speaking about the public level of vaccination, Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta said, “If you do not reach a vaccination coverage of at least 80%, it would be necessary to move to compulsory vaccination.”

He added, “It is an act of freedom, of respect for the Constitution, respect for the Community. Once you have secured the country from the health point of view, it is time for reforms to secure the country from the economic and social point of view.”

He commented on the fact that there are those who wish to reject the experimental jabs, “If there are more, they risk putting the immunization system in crisis.”

Currently, Italy is operating under a “Green Pass” framework used for Italians to access a variety of “non-essential” services. A person qualifies for a Green Pass if they have received at least one dose of the jab, which affords them nine months of access; or if they have been documented as recovered from COVID, which affords them six months of access; or they can take a rapid antigen test, which if negative, gives them 48 hours to access services that require the Green Pass.

The pressure to mandate vaccines comes as the “No Vax” movement is growing in Italy. It is growing so much that major Italian network TG24 sent a reporter undercover to a No Vax event.

One of the No Vax advocates was recorded saying, “The vaccine is useless, as demonstrated by many states such as Spain, England, Israel, the three most vaccinated states are those who have more cases.”

Israel was once heralded by other nations as they vaccinated a large portion of their population so quickly. However, recent studies have shown that natural immunity is superior to vaccine-induced immunity. In addition, cases and hospitalizations of vaccinated Israelis continue to rise.

Conservative Italian politician Matteo Salvini has consistently advocated against mandatory vaccinations in Italy for the population at large. His party has mounted opposition to the proposal of obligatory vaccinations by Draghi.

Salvini, who has fought against mandated vaccines but who has himself been vaccinated, said, “It’s not about being no vax or no Green Pass … it’s about helping millions of Italians in need.”

