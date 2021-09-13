Italian politician likens COVID-19 jab ‘act of love’ rhetoric to ‘rape’

Sara Cunial’s speech was a succession of accusations against those who are using lies, truncated documents, and faulty science in order to maintain a wall of silence and constraint around those who question the official narrative using solid facts and figures.

ROME, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — In an impassioned speech given last Thursday before the Italian Chamber of Deputies, representative Sara Cunial made what is without doubt the most powerful criticism yet of those who promote getting the COVID experimental “vaccine” as an act of love or “charity” towards one’s fellow men.

“You can no longer say that getting the vaccine is an act of love because an act of love without consent and under blackmail is called RAPE,” she proclaimed at the end of her allotted speaking time.

Cunial’s hard-hitting accusation was based on the fact that, at present, many people facing direct or insidious vaccine mandates often accept the jab only out of fear of losing their jobs, their livelihoods, or their essential liberties.

“You can no longer say that we are in a democracy because, by your words and deeds, all rights and freedoms are vanishing, and for too long now those who exercise constitutional and natural freedoms have been shamed and humiliated,” she said.

Her 10-minute speech, still available here at the time of writing, makes a full tour of the issue, slamming the hypocrisy of those who act as if nothing is known about possible COVID treatments, the dangers and adverse effects of the experimental “vaccines,” their inability to obtain herd immunity, and the death toll among vaccinated people who get COVID despite the jab or who die because of it.

Becoming emotional at times, Sara Cunial blasted national politicians, globalist “elites,” and “experts” paid by the pharmaceutical industry who impose measures “for the good” of Italians when Italians have never been in such a bad situation, losing their rights and witnessing economic collapse at so many levels.

She especially criticized Mario Draghi, the former Goldman Sachs VP and European Union executive now leading the Italian government, and Emmanuel Macron, the former employee of the Rothschild & Co. banking group now the President of France, of having turned Italy and France into a “historical laboratory of social engineering experiments,” using fear as the motor for implementing World Economic Forum policies in their countries.

Sara Cunial was formerly a member of the Italian “Cinque Stelle” movement but was expelled from the leftist “populist” movement in 2019 when she contradicted her party’s stand on chemical treatments of olive trees, a process she considered unacceptable. Cunial, who represents “Constituency 2” of the Venice region in the Italian lower chamber, graduated in industrial chemistry at the University of Padua. Her speeches in Parliament since the beginning of the COVID crisis have been censored and “debunked” in the mainstream media. She has gone on record saying that the experimental COVID vaccines are “genocidal.”

Here below is LifeSiteNew’s full translation of Sara Cunial’s forceful address:

You can no longer say that we are dealing with an emergency because it has already been almost two years since the beginning of this hysterical management.

You can no longer say that we know nothing about COVID because we now have very well-established literature, dating back even before the so-called pandemic.

You can no longer say that there aren’t any treatments because treatments have been known since the spring of 2020, and now even the EMA [European Medicines Agency] has started to approve the first drugs.

You can no longer say that convalescent plasma is not a solution for cases that do not require hospitalization because those who have demonstrated it have paid dearly for it. [***]

You can no longer say that the vaccine is the only alternative because it is not a vaccine but an experimental gene therapy, and it is illegal indirectly to force the Italians to be guinea pigs in this experiment.

You can no longer say that vaccines are not experimental because the testing even of the first licensed vaccine has not yet ended. [..]

You can no longer say that vaccines are safe because you do not even know what they contain. Indeed, the reports that are coming in from the rest of the world are clear: millions of lots have been impounded in many countries because of foreign substances, some of them very dangerous, that are neither recognized nor indicated on the label.

You can no longer say that you cannot achieve herd immunity without the vaccine because it has been shown that a large part of the population is already naturally immune without this serum, and that is why you do not want the corresponding serological tests to be widely used.

You can no longer say that vaccines are effective because the math has been done and the decrease in risk is barely more than zero.

You can no longer say there are no risks attached to vaccination because the adverse reaction numbers from the databases in Britain, the United States, and Europe speak for themselves. Read them!

You can no longer say that your strategy is voluntary vaccination because, little by little, you are indirectly forcing everyone to take it through social blackmail, stalking, and mobbing. You are using the pandemic as an excuse for the “blood and tears” social, labor, and economic reforms that your “Recovery” demands as ransom.

You can no longer say that all the measures put in place were only for the emergency because the WHO has published a paper – funded by Bill Gates and Rockefeller – on the permanent use of the vaccine passport.

You can no longer say “Europe demands it” because in the EU Regulation 2021/953, Article 36 we find written: “It is necessary to prevent direct or indirect discrimination against persons who are not vaccinated (…) because they (…) chose not to be vaccinated.” It is only in the case of the Italian translation that this sentence has been cleverly concealed by the little helpers of the palaces steered by thieves of truth who enjoy sabotaging regulatory texts of reference. The purpose of the European COVID Pass – which is Green only in Italy (evidently in line with the nuclear visions of Minister Cingolani) – is to “facilitate the exercise of the right of free circulation by the holders.” Note that it says free, not under duress. Art 3, paragraph 6 of the Regulation reads, “Possession of the certificates referred to in paragraph 1 does not constitute a preliminary condition for the exercise of the same freedom of movement.”

You can no longer say that you respect the hierarchy of norms because in accepting the watered-down compromise on saliva tests, whose implementation is regulated by the famous Ministry of Health Circular, you have established that with a pizzino [“little piece of paper”] signed Speranza [Italy’s Health minister], you are deciding on the social, occupational, and economic life or death of Italian citizens and of this country. I would like to remind you that rapid saliva tests are just as effective, and therefore just as defective, as the Chinese torture nasal tests.

You can no longer spin the fairy tale of immunization that vaccine sellers know so well how to tell, even in this place. How many tested or worse, vaccinated, colleagues in this place can say they are immune and therefore swear they are not infected and do not infect? Can I feel safe if I come into contact with our multi-vaccinated colleague Lorenzin, or am I in the same situation as the patients of the Sant’Eugenio hospital that was closed due to a COVID outbreak with a fully vaccinated health worker staff?

You can no longer say that the vaccinated do not infect, now that news of vaccinated both infected and contagious are the order of the day (not least that of the hospital Sant’ Eugenio, closed because of the COVID outbreak among vaccinated health workers).

You can no longer say that you work for the people because the members of the CTS [Technical-Scientific Commission], as well as the experts on television, are ALL – and I mean ALL – paid by pharmaceutical companies.

You can no longer say that you have a rigorous drug vigilance system because we have understood from the inconsistency of data between AIFA and ISS [Italian Medicine and Health Agencies] that you can no longer hold the stage and are thus forced to crash the various national and regional health IT systems.

You can no longer say it’s for our own good because Italians have never been this badly off.

You can no longer say it’s a worldwide situation because more and more countries are lifting emergency measures.

You can no longer say that we are in a democracy because, by your words and deeds, all rights and freedoms are vanishing, and for too long now those who exercise constitutional and natural freedoms have been shamed and humiliated.

You can no longer talk about the usefulness of masks after your beautiful photos without masks at various official and social events.

You can no longer say that vaccines d0 good because the reports of the world health authorities that you censor tell us that cases of adverse reactions are increasing among the vaccinated and affect everyone, especially young people. For example, in Israel (where the rate of vaccinated population is among the highest in the world), the official April 2021 report of adverse effects of Pfizer vaccines reports an increase in mortality of 22 percent. And I’ll spare you the last one because it’s more like carnage.

In the 20-29 age group, the increase in mortality is dramatic! We are talking about a + 32 percent that tells us that the vaccine is much more deadly for young people than for older people! There is a close correlation between the number of people vaccinated each day and the number of deaths per day for each of the age groups. The risk of death after the second vaccination is greater than after the first. There is a considerable increase – as much as 26 percent – of all heart problems in people under 40 (myocarditis and pericarditis). And again: we have a high prevalence of disappearing periods, neurological, skeletal, and skin damage… Cases of blood clotting are commonplace, as are myocardial infarctions, strokes, miscarriages, interrupted blood flow to lower and upper limbs, and pulmonary embolisms.

You can no longer say that vaccines are preventing the disease because the official data of the Israeli Ministry of Health of August 13, 2021 says that 81 percent of serious cases in the hospital are patients vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses!

You can no longer say that the vaccine improves lives because in Britain deaths among the vaccinated are more than twice as high as among the unvaccinated! An interesting official document from Public Health Britain, published on September 3, 2021, states that Delta variant cases updated as of August 29, 2021 indicate 1,798 deaths, of which 536 are NOT vaccinated (30 percent of the total) and 1,233 are vaccinated (69 percent of the total). So the mortality rate for vaccinated is more than double that of unvaccinated.

You can no longer say that anyone who criticizes the vaccination campaign is afraid because the official data reported here relate to countries that have made a show of vaccination all over the world.

You can no longer say that one third of Italians have suddenly become no-vaxxers, nor think that those who are critical are “afraid” of the vaccine because the fear does not originate from the citizens; fear was the key used by those who have managed and continue to manage the emergency in a highly questionable way, and who are unworthy to hold positions at a government level.

You can no longer claim to be intellectually honest. I am not speaking so much to the majority, whose dissident part, by withdrawing amendments and voting against amendments to spread rapid saliva and serological tests, has revealed its real positions, but also to the opposition.

“The Green Pass marks a first step toward finally removing the barriers to free movement that have so damaged our economy. This tool must be implemented in the shortest time possible, so that it becomes effective already before the beginning of the summer season.” This is the official statement of March 19, by the leader of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, who supported the decision to establish a green pass because “the homogeneous adoption of this measure throughout the European Union would finally lead to the elimination of all restrictions”. Make it clear who you are working for. Italians are tired of this mockery.

You can no longer say that the Green Pass will improve our lives because it is the instrument for establishing, once and for all, a political dictatorship based on fear and on eternal health emergencies justified by false scientific bases, which amuses itself by dividing society into opposing sides, “good” and “bad,” who face each other, instead of fighting the common enemy.

You can no longer say that Italy is the best because now it is just the historical laboratory of social engineering experiments, and together with France, it has been condemned to respond to the follies of the elites: on the one hand Draghi who hails from the Goldman Sachs matrix and faith, and on the other Macron, of the Rothschild brand. All of this under the direction of Soros and Gates who, in playing with the acquisition of swab factories, farmland, and luxury hotels, are the spokesmen of the agenda of the famous philanthropists of Davos, friends of Epstein.

You can no longer mandate the head of this state to say that we must give up our freedoms and the claim of our rights because the state is we Italians, and we are ready to die defending them!

You can no longer say that getting the vaccine is an act of love because an act of love without consent and under blackmail is called RAPE.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

