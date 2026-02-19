Italy attends first session of Trump’s Board of Peace as observer, not full participant

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Italy is taking part as an observer in the first session of the Board of Peace to discuss the implementation of the Gaza peace plan.

On February 19, the first session of the Board of Peace, an international body proposed by United States President Donald Trump, convenes in Washington, D.C., to advance the peace plan for Gaza approved by a United Nations resolution in November. The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has confirmed that it is participating in the meeting with observer status. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is representing Italy.

“I will go to Washington to ensure that Italy is present when decisions are taken regarding the reconstruction of Gaza and the future of Palestine,” Tajani said, confirming his attendance.

Italy’s participation follows a vote in the Chamber of Deputies on February 17, when the governing majority approved a resolution authorizing the government to attend the Washington meeting as an observer.

According to Tajani’s statement in Parliament, Italy will participate in the Board of Peace only as an observer, as the government considers the body’s statute incompatible with Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, which permits limitations of sovereignty solely within international frameworks founded on equality among states.

Under the statute, the chairman — President Trump — is vested with lifetime and decisive powers: he takes part in deliberations, ratifies majority decisions, holds a casting vote, appoints the members of the executive body, holds the ability to veto its decisions, determines the admission or expulsion of states, and controls the establishment or dissolution of operational organs. The statute does not allow reservations, and even provisional participation is subject to the chairman’s approval. In addition, new members are required to pay a $1 billion fee, renewable every three years.

On this basis, the government has opted for observer status, allowing Italy to attend the Washington meeting without assuming binding legal obligations or accepting limitations on its sovereign prerogatives.

Tajani argued before Parliament that Gaza directly affects Italy’s national security, citing regional stability, Mediterranean security, counterterrorism concerns, irregular migration, and “trade routes, 40 percent of which pass through the Red Sea.” He also recalled Italy’s involvement in humanitarian assistance and ceasefire efforts and said that absence from the meeting would amount to renouncing the country’s role in promoting peace.

Opposition parties in Italy presented a joint resolution calling on the government not to participate “in any form” in the Board of Peace, arguing that its structure conflicts with constitutional principles and risks weakening the role of the United Nations. Tajani replied that he had heard “no concrete alternative proposals” for achieving peace in Gaza from the opposition parties.

According to the government, the objective of Italy’s engagement, including attendance in Washington, remains the creation of conditions for “two states living in peace and security.”

The composition and governance of the Board of Peace have generated international controversy. Several major European governments, including those of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, have chosen not to participate. The Holy See has also declined involvement.

