Italy’s ex-health minister under investigation for murder after allegedly covering up COVID jab deaths

Multiple outlets in Italy are reporting that former health minister Roberto Speranza is one of two officials under investigation for 'ideological forgery' and murder for allegedly covering up COVID shot injuries and deaths.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Italy’s former health minister is under investigation for murder after allegedly covering up deaths related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Italian TV network Rete 4 published internal documents from the public prosecutor’s office showing that former Italian health minister Roberto Speranza and the former director of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) are being investigated for “ideological forgery” and murder for their role in covering up COVID shot injuries and deaths.

The Italian newspaper La Verità confirmed the report by Rete 4 and quoted the public prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, who said that he believes the conditions for opening the file against the two government officials were met.

Catholic outlet La Nuova Bussola reported that potential offenses by the former government officials include “bribery for the exercise of function,” “bribery for an act contrary to official duties,” ideological forgery committed by a public official, murder, personal injury, and administering medicines in a manner dangerous to public health.

The case was opened after a complaint was filed by lawyers representing a group of over 4,200 people who suffered injuries from the COVID jabs and is based on information uncovered by the so-called “Aifa leaks.”

According to La Nuova Bussola, the internal documents from “Aifa leaks” showed that Aifa executives issued orders to suppress and ignore reports of adverse events, including deaths, from the COVID shots, even though it was the agency’s responsibility to warn about them.

The host of Rete 4 show “Fuori dal coro,” Marianna Canè, said that for the Health Ministry and Aifa officials, “saving the vaccine was more important than saving people.”

La Nuova Bussola journalist Andrea Zambrano lamented the fact that most mainstream media outlets, apart from Rete 4 and La Verità, ignored the bombshell revelation of the former health minister being investigated for murder over his role in covering up vaccine injuries.

“The bond between the political power that has imposed an experimental vaccine on pain of loss of civil rights and the media power that has conveyed this imposition by passing it off as a civic duty is still as strong as ever and is in no danger of being undermined,” Zambrano wrote.

In early 2022, Italy’s government, led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, introduced a draconian vaccine mandate for all citizens over the age of 50 after having previously imposed a general vaccine mandate for certain occupations: school staff, health care workers, the police, and the military.

Multiple studies have found that COVID-19 shots increase the risk of heart inflammation, including a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sponsored study which concedes that the jab increases the risk of myocarditis in children. Another FDA-funded study showed that the COVID shots increase the risk of strokes in the elderly.

Are governments around the world covering up COVID jab injuries?

Italy is not the only country where politicians are accused of suppressing data that points to the severe damage to people’s health caused by the COVID vaccines.

This month, a whistleblower who revealed government data that allegedly shows a connection between the excess deaths and the COVID jabs in New Zealand was arrested and is facing seven years in prison in what looks like a cover-up operation by the government of former Prime Minister and WEF “Young Global Leader“ Jacinda Ardern.

There has been a massive increase in excess deaths in many countries around the world since the COVID shot rollouts, especially in highly-jabbed regions and in young people who would typically not be expected to die in large numbers at their age. Many critics of the mainstream COVID narrative, like British MP Andrew Bridgen, have credibly argued that the COVID jabs have to be responsible for this sudden increase in excess deaths.

