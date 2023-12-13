Italy’s parliament bans artificial foods derived from animal ‘cells’

The United States and Singapore are the only two countries in the world to approve the 'cell-based' chicken that Italy rejected in 'the national interest.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Last month, Italy’s lower and upper chambers of Parliament passed a bill that bans artificial food from public consumption.

According to Reuters, the measure outlaws “the use, sale, import and export of food and feed ‘from cell cultures or tissue derived from vertebrate animals.’” Those who do not comply with the law may be fined upward of 150,000 euros ($162,700), have government funding withdrawn, or be shut down completely.

LifeSite has previously reported on how globalist Bill Gates and poultry producer Tyson are introducing bugs and lab-grown chicken to the American public. Gates has been investing in companies such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Just Eggs.

In June, the United States became the second country in the world to approve “cell-based” chicken, joining Singapore, which legalized the experimental food in 2020. The costly process involves extracting stem cells and giving them a nutrient-dense bath in vitamins, minerals, salt, and even soy inside a steel bioreactor. An average batch takes about two weeks to harvest.

Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida heralded the bill as being in “the national interest.”

“Laboratory products in our opinion do not guarantee quality, well-being and the protection of our culture, our tradition,” he remarked in a post on X.

Italian food lobby Coldiretti praised the measure as well, stating that Italy has “the responsibility of leading the way in health and environmental protection policies.”

The group previously launched a petition that garnered over 500,000 signatures in defense of “natural food.”

In 2022, the European Union hosted a “cultivated meat” challenge that awarded 100,000 Euros to four recipients. In March, the UK-based Guardian criticized Italy for its prohibition of fake food, citing concerns of animal rights activists. Various “scientists” have also been used by mainstream media outlets to push back against opponents of such bans.

The growth of synthetic and plant-based products has caused many health experts and concerned citizens across the world to worry about the future of food. While groups like the World Economic Forum have long touted them as alternatives that can help curb climate change, others believe they are a tool for global elites to seize control of the food chain and poison human beings with toxic ingredients.

