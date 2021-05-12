‘It’s a false narrative’ that you can get the COVID infection twice: Internationally esteemed doctor

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Esteemed internist and cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough, has described the idea that you can be infected with COVID-19 twice “a false narrative.”

During last Friday’s Tucker Carlson Today show, Dr. McCullough, who is the Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, explained that there were a number of significant groups of people that were excluded from the coronavirus vaccine trials (note that this new show is available on FOX Nation whereas Carlson’s famous Tucker Carlson Tonight airs on FOX).

McCullough also said he is “not recommending pregnant women get the vaccine” because “we have no information on safety, and we have no information on efficacy.”

“The FDA, Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca, strictly excluded COVID-recovered, suspected COVID-recovered, those with antibodies, pregnant women, women of childbearing potential who couldn’t assure contraception. That is a huge group of exclusions,” McCullough said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Referring to COVID-recovered patients, Carlson replied, “I don’t know how many tens of millions fall into that category, but certainly tens of millions have had COVID, whether they knew it or not, and then recovered from it. They were excluded from the trial on what grounds?”

“On very good grounds,” said Dr. McCullough. “COVID-recovered patients so far are racking up a terrific track record of freedom from reinfection. It’s nearly airtight.”

McCullough went on: “One of the false narratives out there is that you can get the infection twice. It’s a false narrative. The FDA and the sponsors knew that. Of course they excluded COVID-recovered patients. They know you can’t get it again.”

McCullough later explained further, “The COVID patients who recover, they have antibodies, they have T-cell protection, and robust immunity. The antibodies are a pretty nice indication that you’re protected, but these t-cell tests are terrific. These t-cell direct tests, that’s actually next-generation sequencing. That’s your microbiologic evidence of permanent protection.”

“I think what parents ought to know is that [with] children who are COVID recovered, clinical diagnosis is enough to confer immunity. I think the big question is, suspected COVID-recovered, you don’t know, you never got a test, or you’re not sure, then get the antibodies or the t-cell test, or both, and show proof of immunity,” continued McCullough.

“I hope some rational thinking comes down on America to say listen, proof of having COVID, or proof of being a survivor, recovered will be good enough. Because otherwise, this is getting out of control.”

“I’ve said for these passports, people are talking about green passports, I said why don’t you get a gold passport for the COVID recovered? They should get first class, they can’t get it!”

Carlson said, “But that’s not even a consideration. That’s not even a public conversation. I’m not sure our public health authorities have even mentioned that. Why?”

“Our groupthink is amazing. I said look at your nursing homes. Is grandma going in the ICU over and over again? No. There’s a lack of common sense. We just have to use our clinical common sense. The immunity is robust, complete, and durable. Let’s move on.”

The phenomenon of lasting immunity after COVID-19 infection has been corroborated by researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, who “found SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are present in blood tests at viable levels for at least five to seven months,” but “believe immunity lasts much longer.”

“What we found is that everyone who had been confirmed to have been infected by the virus, even people who had no symptoms whatsoever, made a really nice antibody response. And they all made antibodies that kept the virus from infecting cells. What we also found is that everyone maintains those antibodies for as long as we've been able to look,” explained Dr. Deepta Bhattachayra, Associate Professor of Immunobiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Why COVID-19 vaccines could be dangerous for pregnant women

In discussing why pregnant women were also excluded from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, Dr. McCullough told Carlson, “Remember in pregnant women the only thing we allow is the inactivated flu shot and the tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis inactive. We never let anything pathogenic into a woman’s body who’s pregnant, never.”

“All the forms of the vaccine produce the viral spike protein. You produce that in a high quantity in the body, that is directly pathogenic. It causes blood clotting, it damages the blood vessels, it causes fever. So we are actually having women’s bodies produce a pathogenic protein for a few days,” McCullough continued.

“As a doctor, I can tell you, I am not recommending pregnant women get the vaccine. I’m not recommending, actually, any of the excluded groups from the trials get the vaccine. We have no information on safety, and we have no information on efficacy.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“It violates a simple medical practice principle. We don’t use things where we don’t have a signal of benefit or acceptable safety. We don’t do it,” McCullough said.

‘I am deeply concerned that something has gone off the rails in the world’

McCullough added at one point during the interview, “I am deeply concerned that something has gone off the rails in the world. It involves science, it involves the medical literature, it involves the regulatory response, it involves populations kept in fear, and in isolation and despair.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

McCullough has elsewhere warned of the “thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalizations” being caused by COVID-19 vaccines. In an interview with Alex Newman of The New American, he pointed out, “A typical new drug at about five deaths, unexplained deaths, we get a black-box warning, your listeners would see it on TV, saying it may cause death. And then at about 50 deaths it’s pulled off the market.”

Dr. McCullough is Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and founder and president of the Cardiorenal Society of America. He has 600 publications in peer reviewed journals, is the co-editor of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, and is associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology and Cardiorenal Medicine. He has been invited to lecture at New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and the U.S. Congressional Oversight Panel. Dr. McCullough is also a recipient of the Simon Dack Award from the American College of Cardiology and the International Vicenza Award in Critical Care Nephrology for his scholarship and research.

RELATED

EXCLUSIVE - Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’

Priest on COVID vaccine: ‘The risks far outweigh the benefits’

It’s ‘entirely possible’ vaccine campaigns ‘will be used for massive-scale depopulation’: Former Pfizer VP

Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’

Healthcare workers report suffering ‘full body convulsions’ after COVID-19 vaccines