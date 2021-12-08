It’s ‘an act of cruelty’ to let grocery stores ban un-jabbed citizens, Canadian legal group warns province

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms pointed out in a letter that said Nova Scotia's 'winter plan' also discriminates against people of all faith who attend funerals, weddings, and social gatherings by requiring the owners and occupiers to ensure occupants are fully vaccinated, while non-faith gatherings have no such requirement.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) sent a legal warning letter to New Brunswick Minister of Justice Hugh Flemming over a health order that allows grocery stores to ban shoppers without the COVID jabs.

The JCCF’s warning letter dated December 7 and addressed to Flemming reads, “It goes without saying that access to food for all Canadians including citizens of New Brunswick is an essential service which should not be denied or invited to be denied to anyone, especially by Government.”

“This (letter) shall serve as a warning upon you of such unconscionable violations.”

The JCCF said Flemming must correct a December 4 COVID “winter plan” order that was announced by New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard so that vaccine-free residents are not banned from buying food.

New Brunswick’s COVID “winter plan” targets those without the jabs to allow grocery stores, malls, and salons to prohibit the unvaccinated from entering if they want to, as well as enforce “social distancing.”

“For greater certainty: the owners and occupiers of premises in which proof of vaccination is not required by law are free to choose between making proof of vaccination a requirement of entry to their premises and making distancing mandatory in their premises,” reads paragraph six of the order.

Also, all un-jabbed people entering the province must complete a mandatory 10-day isolation.

In a news release regarding its legal warning letter to Flemming, JCCF lawyer Andre Memauri said that “potentially depriving citizens of food constitutes an act of cruelty. It is discriminatory, unconstitutional, and likely an offence under international law.”

“No one should be barred from the ability to purchase food to feed their family … Canada is better than this,” Memauri added.

The JCCF says the “winter plan” also discriminates against people of all faith who attend funerals, weddings, and social gatherings by requiring the owners and occupiers to ensure occupants are fully vaccinated, while non-faith gatherings have no such requirement.

The Order states in part: “In every church and other faith venue, paragraph 2 does not apply, but the owners, occupiers and managers are required to take every reasonable step to ensure at every indoor faith gathering that every person in the venue is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Memauri said New Brunswick’s new COVID rules are “an unconscionable violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and it has no scientific or legal justification.”

“Vaccine-free New Brunswickers who are grieving the loss of a family member cannot attend a funeral but are permitted into a pool hall with a negative test,” Memauri added.

The JCCF noted in its press release that the right to food is a “fundamental Human Right enshrined in various international instruments including Article 25 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights amongst other Human Rights instruments.”

“An invitation to the private sector to consider such egregious discriminatory practices triggers historic Charter violations,” Memauri said.

In essence, New Brunswick allowing for its businesses to ban those without the COVID shots from buying groceries or gathering with their families comes down to the fact that only 0.006 percent of their population is currently hospitalized with a virus with a 99.95% survival rate for those under 50.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for ages 5 and up, all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

Also, the COVID jabs approved COVID jabs in Canada have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Many Catholics and other Christians for not want to take the shots due to the way their manufacture is connected to the use of aborted cell lines.

