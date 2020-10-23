It’s ‘false’ Joe Biden never discussed business with son Hunter: former colleague

October 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A former business associate of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, said Thursday night that Joe was in fact involved in Hunter’s business dealings with China. Joe, the Democratic presidential candidate, still maintains that he had “never discussed business with Hunter.”

“I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false,” said Tony Bobulinski, the former naval lieutenant who has worked with the Bidens, during a press conference mere hours before the second and last presidential debate yesterday.

His revelations come a little over a week after Rudy Giuliani alleged that Hunter Biden’s computer hard drive, which he now possesses, provides “clear evidence of crime” by the Biden family. Giuliani, who was given the hard drive by a repairman after Hunter failed to pick it up, has claimed that its contents reveal that the Bidens “have been business partners with the Chinese communist government.”

“This Biden family was engaging in the business of crime,” said Guiliani, the former mayor of New York City. “And their commodity? Joe’s public office. And Joe, you will see, shared in the proceeds.”

Bobulinski explained that his business dealings with the Bidens began after he was told that they “wanted to form a new entity with CEFC China Energy, which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the U.S. and around the world.” Bobulinski agreed to be CEO of this entity, to be called “Sinohawk.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, “CEFC, whose founder and chairman had a background in military intelligence, was in the midst of a rapid, well-funded global expansion that often made investments that dovetailed with the priorities of China’s president, Xi Jinping, and his global program to build infrastructure.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Referring to Sinohawk, Bobulinski said, “On May 13, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says 10 percent held by H for the ‘Big guy.’ In that email, there’s no question that H stands for Hunter, Big guy for his father, Joe Biden.”

“On numerous occasions it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by Gillian Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” he continued. Jim Biden is Joe’s brother.

Bobulinski explained that at one point he objected to Hunter’s desire to have $5 million in funds meant for Sinohawk directly wired to another entity affiliated with Hunter. Bobulinski said he protested that this was “contrary to our written agreements concerning Sinohawk.”

According to Bobulinski, Hunter said, “referring to the chairman, his father, that CEFC was really investing in the Biden family, that he held the trump card and that he was the one putting his family legacy on the line.”

Despite assurances from the CEFC that those funds would be transferred to Sinohawk, “they were never sent to our company,” said Bobulinski. “Instead, I found out from (Wisconsin) Senator (Ron) Johnson’s September report that the five million dollars was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.”

Bobulinski said, “I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter, that if I went public with this information, ‘It would bury all of us, man. The Bidens included.’”

“I have no wish to bury anyone,” he clarified. “I’ve never been political. The few contributions I have made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name and my business reputation I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.”

Bobulinski finished the press conference by saying that he would be meeting with Senate committee members and provide the FBI the devices that corroborate his testimony.