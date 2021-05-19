It’s ‘reckless’ to vaccinate children for COVID-19: former HHS coronavirus advisor

May 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID-19 advisor Dr. Paul Alexander is warning that children’s risk of harm from the COVID-19 vaccines is significantly greater than their risk of harm from the virus.

“The risk to children is so small, there is no reason to put our children in harm’s way at this point. Not with these untested vaccines. This is reckless,” Alexander told Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Dr. Paul Alexander, who has previously written an article published by the American Institute for Economic Research, titled “We Must Not Be Forced Into Vaccinating Our Children From COVID,” challenged the idea that children should receive COVID-19 vaccines, as expressed by President Joe Biden and COVID-czar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Dr. Fauci has said many things before that he has reversed and flip-flopped on, and in this case he makes absolutely no sense to me, and to many scientists,” Alexander told Ingraham.

He elaborated on Fauci’s flip-flops in his article: “Remember the retraction of the double-mask idiocy? Remember when he said Covid is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu? Now they are talking about a third vaccine booster shot and it suggests that those in charge are flying by the seat of their pants and do not know what they are doing.”

Alexander’s concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines, he explained to Ingraham, come from what he sees as inadequate safety testing.

“With a sample size of 3,000, [and] the protocol proposed so far, there’s no way that they can derive meaningful results and safety data for parents,” he said.

Alexander put a finer point on the issue in his paper, in which he wrote that the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and lack of full regulatory approval “essentially means that all persons taking Covid vaccines at present are in a large Phase III trial. The efficacy and safety results will be known in 2-3 years and perhaps longer for the longer-term adverse effects that become known at a later date.”

His paper continues, “Exposing children to an untested Emergency Use medication implies that there is a dire risk to the children without it. There are no data to support such a potential risk.”

Alexander told Ingraham that whereas a “normal vaccine” generally takes “eight to ten to twelve years” to bring to market, “in this case” of the COVID-19 vaccines, “they’re going to try to rush through vaccines in a matter of months.”

“The key for parents to understand is this: These do not provide you the type of safety data to give you the level of confidence to put these vaccines in your children’s arms, because children have 70 to 80 years more life to live. They could be devastated by these vaccines if something goes wrong,” he told Ingraham.

In his paper, Alexander laid out a multitude of reasons why he has “grave concern for our children” about the effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He pointed out that VAERS alone (the government-run vaccine injury reporting system) had about 1,900 vaccine-related deaths reported as of March 15, 2021, that Canada “has now suspended the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for those under 55 based on risk,” and that various vaccines have seriously harmed children in the past, causing lifelong disability in some cases.

Both in his article and in his Fox interview, Alexander framed the decision to vaccinate children as a matter of weighing the risk of the virus against the risk of the COVID-19 vaccines. “The reality about it is this becomes a risk management decision for parents,” he told Ingraham.

“Kids have a 1 in 50,000 chance of dying if they’re COVID-infected,” he noted.

“The absolute risk reduction was 0.8 percent in the vaccine trial. The risk of transmitting to other kids is infinitesimally small. The risk of transmitting to adults at home is exceedingly rare. They have this data,” said Alexander, referring to COVID-19 policymakers.

“The question is, why would they be placing parents in this position, to vaccinate these children with such low risk, when this is an experimental vaccine, it’s highly untested as to safety,” he continued.

He urged the use of liability waivers, telling Ingraham, “Tell Dr. Fauci and the CDC to put a liability waiver on the table for children. Put it there for parents, and let’s go forward. Only then we should discuss vaccinating our children.”

Alexander hammered home his concern in his paper: “Our children are not for you to ‘experiment’ on. There is absolutely no data, no evidence, none, to support the vaccination of our children in this matter. Our children are far too precious to experiment with.”